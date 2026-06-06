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USMNT vs. Germany score: Live updates as USA play final friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

It's the final tune-up match for the USMNT before the World Cup kicks off

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The United States men's national team have just one more match before the lights switch on for the World Cup. Facing Germany in Chicago will be the final tune-up match for the Americans, as they look to build on the momentum from defeating Senegal.

Both teams are managing absences heading into the match. Chris Richards remains unavailable as he continues his recovery with the hope of being available to face Paraguay on June 12 to kick off the tournament. On the German side, 18-year-old Lennart Karl suffered a thigh injury in training that will rule him out of the World Cup entirely. Karl will be replaced by RB Leipzig winger Assan Ouedraogo, though he won't join the squad in time to feature in this match.

With it being the final friendly before the World Cup kicks off, Mauricio Pochettino faces the unenviable task of getting work in with his squad while keeping them healthy. At the same time, it remains the last opportunity for players on the fringes to make an impression on Pochettino and push for a place in the starting XI.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

How to watch USMNT vs. Germany, odds

  • Date: Saturday, June 6 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Ill.
  • TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max
  • Odds: USMNT +420; Draw +330; Germany-190


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How to watch USMNT vs. Germany, odds

  • Date: Saturday, June 6 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Ill.
  • TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max
  • Odds: USMNT +420; Draw +330; Germany-190
Chuck Booth
June 6, 2026, 5:25 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 1:25 pm EDT
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That's an atmosphere

Our own Sandra Herrera is on the ground for this clash, and UMSNT mascot Banner is getting well acquainted with the Chicago culture.

Chuck Booth
June 6, 2026, 6:18 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 2:18 pm EDT
 
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Prediction

Despite the gaps between these two teams, this is a competitive XI put out by the USMNT which can make some noise in the clash. While it'll be hard to leave everything out there in a friendly with the World Cup around the corner, the points will be shared in Chicago. Score: USMNT 2, Germany 2

Chuck Booth
June 6, 2026, 6:14 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 2:14 pm EDT
 
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How Gemany will attack the game

It's also a strong XI from Germany for this one, as at least the first half of play will be quite competitive. 

Germany XI: Baumann, Brown, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Nemcha, Wirtz, Musiala, Sane, Havertz

Chuck Booth
June 6, 2026, 6:00 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 2:00 pm EDT
 
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Is this THE lineup?

At some point, Mauricio Pochettino has to get a few reps in for his best XI ahead of facing Paraguay, and while there's some rotation in today's starting XI to face Germany, it feels close to what would be used against Paraguay, which is quite a nod to the rise that Alex Freeman has undergone this year.

USMNT XI: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

Chuck Booth
June 6, 2026, 5:30 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 1:30 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

It's beginning to feel quite a lot like the World Cup as the United States prepares to face the 10th-ranked team by FIFA rankings, Germany. While they have suffered an injury with Lennart Karl being ruled out of the World Cup, Germany have to be counted among the top contenders to win the World Cup under Julian Nagelsmann. It'll be another stern test for the USMNT ahead of kicking things off on June 12, so there will be plenty to watch for today.

Chuck Booth
June 6, 2026, 5:18 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 1:18 pm EDT
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