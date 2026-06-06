USMNT vs. Germany score: Live updates as USA play final friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

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The United States men's national team have just one more match before the lights switch on for the World Cup. Facing Germany in Chicago will be the final tune-up match for the Americans, as they look to build on the momentum from defeating Senegal.

Both teams are managing absences heading into the match. Chris Richards remains unavailable as he continues his recovery with the hope of being available to face Paraguay on June 12 to kick off the tournament. On the German side, 18-year-old Lennart Karl suffered a thigh injury in training that will rule him out of the World Cup entirely. Karl will be replaced by RB Leipzig winger Assan Ouedraogo, though he won't join the squad in time to feature in this match.

With it being the final friendly before the World Cup kicks off, Mauricio Pochettino faces the unenviable task of getting work in with his squad while keeping them healthy. At the same time, it remains the last opportunity for players on the fringes to make an impression on Pochettino and push for a place in the starting XI.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

How to watch USMNT vs. Germany, odds

Date : Saturday, June 6 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 6 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Soldier Field -- Chicago, Ill.

: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Ill. TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max

TNT | HBO Max Odds: USMNT +420; Draw +330; Germany-190

