If you think that when the United States men's national team face Ghana something is usually on the line, you'd be correct. The USMNT and the Black Stars are set for their fifth-ever meeting with three of the previous four coming in consecutive World Cups. Outside of Concacaf sides, this Ghana team is one that the United States has played the most frequently, but this is also their longest gap between meetings as the two sides haven't squared off since 2017. The United States have won their last two matches against the Black Stars by a 2-1 score, but each time that they have met has been a memorable affair and all have been decided by only one goal either way.

Out of these meetings, which has been the best clash of the two nations? From Clint Dempsy goals to John Anthony Brooks winners, let's take a walk down memory lane.

4. United States 2, Ghana 1: 2017

With three of the matches taking place at the World Cup, even though the USMNT won this friendly, it has to rank slightly lower in context. Dom Dwyer opened the scoring before Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty right before the half. Gyan made up for the miss but not before Kellyn Acosta was able to grab the eventual winning goal in the match putting his side up 2--0 and giving them the cushion to withstand Gyan's goal. Acosta is the only member of that USMNT squad still in the overall national team pool while Ghana has gone through an entire turnover in personnel. It's a match that shows just how much things can change in only six years.

3. Ghana 2, United States 1: 2006

The legend began in 2006 as Ghana booked their place in the knockout stage with a victory over the United States in their first ever World Cup. Little did the United States know that Ghana would see not only many more World Cups, but also many more meetings with the USMNT from that stage. Ghana scored quickly, going ahead only 22 minutes into the match thanks to a terribly give away from Claudio Reyna. Clint Dempsey leveled the scoring in the 43rd minute. After Oguchi Onyewu conceded a penalty in stoppage time of the first half, Stephan Appiah wouldn't miss from the spot. The second half would get cagey but Ghana eventually held on to secure the victory.

2. Ghana 2, United States 1: 2010

Another meeting in the World Cup with more heartbreak for the United States as Ghana sent the USMNT home for the second straight time, this time in the knockout stages. Again Ghana scored the opening goal as Kevin Prince Boateng outdid his side's previous efforts, only needing five minutes to open the scoring. In the second half, Ghana looked to take a more defensive shape but it came back to bite them as John Mensah brought down Dempsey to give the USMNT a penalty that Landon Donovan would score. That would be enough to force extra time where Gyan would again be their nemesis scoring only three minutes into stoppage time to provide Ghana with the victory to advance in the World Cup.

1. United States 2, Ghana 1: 2014

It was pretty easy to guess what the top mark would be for the USMNT in this international rivalry and it's one of their most memorable performances ever in the 2014 World Cup, the third straight tournament these two sides met. Blink and you may have missed Dempsey's goal in the first minutes. After that it looked like the USMNT were in trouble, with players dropping like flies. Aron Johannsson and Matt Besler were forced off due to injury, and it seemed like it would be more of the same from matches between these two as Andre Ayew scored in the 82nd minute to level the match. But this is when it's clear that the World Cup is where legends are made. Following a Graham Zusi corner kick in the 86th minute, a young John Brooks -- who was only in the match due to Besler's injury -- rose high above the defense to head the ball into the back of the net providing the Americans to a landmark victory. That, coupled with a draw against Portugal, was enough to see the USMNT through the group stage and into the round of 16 in the tournament where they'd exit in dramatic fashion against Belgium.