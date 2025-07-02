The United States men's national team are only one win away from a spot in the Gold Cup final, where they'll face the winner of Mexico and Honduras. While this semifinal match is against Guatemala instead of the expected side in Canada, it goes to show how Concacaf has improved because any team can win on their day. The USMNT almost experienced that, facing Costa Rica, where Matt Freese had to save three penalties in order to avoid going out.

That win will help propel the USMNT in this clash with Guatemala. With Mexico winning the last edition of the Gold Cup, this could give the USMNT a chance to avenge that, while players on the roster are also looking to show why they should go to the World Cup in 2026.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch USMNT vs. Guatemala, odds

Date : Wednesday, July 2 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 2 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Energizer Park -- St. Louis, Missouri

: Energizer Park -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: USMNT -400; Draw +450; Guatemala +1000

Last meeting

These teams haven't met since 2016, and Guatemala hasn't scored a goal on the USMNT since 2012. This defense has had its moments of poor performances, but when that 2016 match ended in a 4-0 USMNT victory, it's easy to see how this could go. Rubio Rubin has been in good form for Guatemala and will be someone that the USMNT defense has to watch out for, but this is a game where they should be able to get a few goals in the first half to cruise to victory.

USMNT predicted lineups

USMNT: Matt Freese, John Tolkin, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams, Luca De La Torre, Diego Luna, Malik Tillman, Jack McGlynn, Patrick Agyemang

Player to watch

Malik Tillman, PSV: Even with missing a penalty in the Costa Rica match, there may not be a player who has improved their stock more during this tournament. With three goals and an assist, Tillman has been a central figure to this run and could be rewarded for that with a move to Bayer Leverkusen. Tillman is someone who was already likely in the USMNT squad for the 2026 World Cup, but with performances like these, he's looking to break into the starting XI during the tournament. If others can follow his lead during this camp, the USMNT will be in a good place.

Storyline to watch

Can the USMNT operate as the favorites? Facing Costa Rica, the USMNT created issues for themselves in conceding penalties and having defensive lapses. It wasn't even a full-strength Costa Rica side either, which is why the result has a tinge of concern despite the good ending. It's something that this team has to work out of their systems under Pochettino and a strong performance here will go a long way. The USMNT must ensure that they aren't beating themselves as competition gets harder all around.

Prediction

Luna will set the tone with an early goal, and it'll be all USMNT from there. Like their opening match to this tournament, it will be a time that things are out of reach by halftime en route to the USMNT putting up a crooked number to book their place in the final. Pick: USMNT 5, Guatemala 0

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.