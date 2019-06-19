USMNT vs Guyana player grades: Boyd steals the show, McKennie strong in Gold Cup 2019 opener

The United States men's national team got its 2019 Gold Cup started off on the right foot with a 4-0 win over Guyana on Tuesday night as Tyler Boyd, Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes scored. Boyd, playing in his first competitive match for the U.S., led the way with two goals and the U.S. got a clean sheet it needed in the process, though it's important to keep in mind that Guyana is far from a strong opponent.

With 90 minutes under the belt in this summer's Gold Cup, here are player grades based on the performance:

Starters

Zach Steffen, goalkeeper: Had nothing to do. Faced just one real shot and dealt with it well, pushing the ball away to his left. Was strong for the most part and a bit better when passing out of the back. Grade: B+

Nick Lima, right back: Hardly noticeable, but it's not his fault. Didn't have to deal with a whole lot but did well enough. Not tested. Grade: B

Walker Zimmerman, center back: The strongest defender. Little participation overall but did well to find the feet of the midfielders to build out of the back. Grade: B+

A strong 1st #GoldCup2019 Match showing from #USMNT 💪🇺🇸



More work to be done 🔜



Recap Here 📰: https://t.co/QYAvpd0hHg pic.twitter.com/WZq50rwtdJ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 19, 2019

Aaron Long, center back: The New York Red Bulls man did alright. A few poor passes out of the back could have resulted in more trouble. Decent enough for the opener. Grade: C

Tim Ream, left back: The Fulham defender didn't make a whole lot of mistakes and was generally on point in doing what he needed to do. Did a nice job of finding midfielders with passes through narrow lanes. Grade: B+

Michael Bradley, center mid: A fantastic assist to Boyd on his opening goal and was a leader in the middle. Far from flashy but did what he needed to do for more of the night. Grade: B+

Weston McKennie, right mid: The strongest player in the midfield for USA. Had a lovely assist to Arriola on the opener and was super confident on the ball, even showing some flair. Picked up a hamstring injury and was taken off. Grade: A

That pass from Weston McKennie.



That strike from Paul Arriola.



Well done. 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/9DuTgeYTz9 — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) June 19, 2019

Christian Pulisic, left mid: Flair and speed. He looked like he was in another gear with some of his runs. Golden chance in first half that was saved well. Didn't get the chances he wanted but you could just tell the difference when he was involved. Grade: B+

Tyler Boyd, right wing: Berhalter has found himself a good little player. Lively down the right. Smart when moving into space to change fields. Two goals in a fine competitive debut, and he's making his case to stay as a starter. Now let's see it against better competition. Grade: A+

TYLER BOYD AGAIN! 🇺🇸



What a strike for his second goal of the night 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NT8yIt8ZGG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

Paul Arriola, left wing: The wingers really shined, both he and Boyd. Arriola took his first goal well, could have had another, and also got an assist. Not the flashiest player but works hard and got a well-deserved goal. Grade: A

Gyasi Zardes, striker: His goal was kind of a fluke as the ball hit him in the face and went in. Not super involved and seems better suited as depth on the wing. Didn't offer a whole lot against a weak opponent, but he was decent. Grade: C

Subs

Wil Trapp, center mid: Added some fresh legs in the middle for a half an hour to see out the game. Solid enough. Grade: B

Cristian Roldan, left mid: Replaced Pulisic and almost scored on a rocket strike. Precise passing and movement and helped get forward quickly. Grade: B

Djordje Mihailovic, right mid: Got about 15 minutes and didn't have much of a chance to get involved. Grade: Incomplete

Coach

Gregg Berhalter: Fielding close to what everyone expected to be his strongest lineup with the current players. It wasn't overly impressive, and he knows that. Still, three points in the bag and a bit of momentum. Grade: B

