The United States men's national team have a chance to rotate on Sunday when they face Haiti at the Gold Cup, as they have already secured their spot in the knockout stages. Haiti will be up for the match since they need to win to have a chance at getting out of the group, but that will allow Mauricio Pochettino a chance to see other members of the squad as he determines how the 2026 World Cup squad will look.

Despite not having top options available, the goal is still for the USMNT to win the Gold Cup, and to do that, they'll need as much depth as possible. Haji Wright has departed the squad with an Achilles injury and will undego treatment with Coventry City. He can be replaced during the knockout stage, but it's unknown if Pochettino will opt to do that or roll with the current squad.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch USMNT vs. Haiti, odds

Date : Sunday, June 22 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 22 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : A&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

: A&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: USMNT -200; Draw +320; Haiti +475

Last meeting

These two sides last met in this very competition in 2021. The United States were able to get the win via an eighth-minute goal from Sam Vines. Miles Robinson, Matt Turner, and Walker Zimmerman were in the XI for that match and are the only players from that roster who are in this current one. With rotation, there's a chance that Robinson and Zimmerman could start this edition to provide rest for the starters.

USMNT predicted lineups

USMNT: Matt Freese, John Tolkin, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, Diego Luna, Brenden Aaronson, Quinn Sullivan, Brian White

Player to watch

Brenden Aaronson, USMNT: With strong sub appearances in the first two matches, Aaronson is someone who can get back into the regular squad via this camp. He hasn't played much under Pochettino, but when taking into account Aaronson's work rate, he's someone who could impress the Argentine during extended time in camp. Scoring or assisting against Haiti would go quite a way to helping raise Aaronson's stock during a critical time.

Storyline to watch

It's time to stay healthy: While winning is the goal, the USMNT will also want to avoid injuries in this clash. Tyler Adams may be back but Wright is injured while Damion Downs also picked up an injury in the match facing Saudi Arabia. With such a thin squad at his disposal, Pochettino will want to head into the knockouts with everyone available.

Prediction

Between White and Aaronson, the USMNT will have enough to get the job done. Haiti have improved in international play, but the attack won't have enough to pull out a win on Sunday as they're eliminated from the Gold Cup during the group stage. Pick: USMNT 3, Haiti 0

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.