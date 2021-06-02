The United States men's national team will face Honduras on Thursday in Denver in the first semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League. The winner moves on to the final to face the victor of Mexico vs. Costa Rica. The first ever edition of the competition will see one of the four regional teams earn the coveted trophy and build momentum ahead of the Gold Cup in July.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, June 3

: Thursday, June 3 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Paramount+

Storylines

USMNT: Who is going to be the man in attack? Josh Sargent had a good season for Werder Bremen, but how focused will he be with a move away from the German club looking increasingly likely? Somebody has a real chance here to establish themselves as the future No. 9, and whoever gets the start on Thursday will have the advantage. Expect Sargent and Jordan Siebatcheu to get some serious minutes with Sargent being the one who starts. He'll probably get a good hour, but Siebatcheu should get his chance in the second if the goals are being delivered. It's the biggest question mark in this entire starting XI.

Honduras: This is a decent national team with some real quality going forward. Young striker Alberth Elis, a teammate of Reggie Cannon's at Boavista, has 10 goals in 44 national team games and will be a focal point in attack. Expect the speedy and technical ability of Honduras to give the U.S. some real problems at the back.

Prediction

Honduras' pace gives the U.S. issues, but the young, dynamic attack does just enough to advance. Pick: USMNT 2, Honduras 1