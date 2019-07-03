USMNT vs. Jamaica: Gold Cup semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The winner will play Mexico in the final on Sunday
The United States will face a familiar foe on Wednesday in the Gold Cup semifinals, taking on Jamaica with a spot in Sunday's final against Mexico on the line. The Americans are coming off an unconvincing 1-0 win over Curacao in the quarterfinals, winning on a goal from Weston McKennie. Meanwhile, Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 to advance. These two teams met in the 2017 final, with the U.S. winning, but Jamaica beat the U.S. in a friendly before the cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Jamaica
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nissan Stadium; Nashville
- TV channel: FS1 and Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: USA -1 (+105) | Jamaica +1 (-115) | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
USMNT: The U.S. may be 4-0-0 in the tournament and having yet to concede a goal, but they've been far from impressive in three of the four games. After cutting it close against Curacao, it feels like it's time for Jozy Altidore to go back into that No. 9 role over Gyasi Zardes. We'll see if Gregg Berhalter makes the move.
Jamaica: This is a team that has a bit of talent but hasn't lived up to expectations either. Leon Bailey is quite the player, but where this team has to improve is on the creativity in attack. Having already beaten the U.S. last month, they'll feel confident in doing it again.
USMNT vs. Jamaica prediction
Altidore starts and gets the winner as the U.S. moves on.
Pick: USA 2, Jamaica 1
