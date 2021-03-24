The U.S. men's national team is set to square off against Jamaica on Thursday at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria. The match is the first of two friendlies for USMNT, with the second coming on Sunday against Northern Ireland. The Concacaf rivals are meeting for the first time since their 2019 Gold Cup semifinal match up. The USMNT have the all time record (16-3-8) against Jamaica as the two sides meet for the first time in 2021.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, March 25

: Thursday, March 25 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Stadion Wiener Neustadt -- Wiener Neustadt, Austria

: Stadion Wiener Neustadt -- Wiener Neustadt, Austria TV: ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN

ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USMNT: The team has been in camp preparing for their upcoming friendlies, and are considered favorites heading into the match, with lots of familiar faces ready to take the field against the Reggae Boyz. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has options at several positions, and the starting lineup against Concacaf rivals could feature a mix of regulars with some younger prospects. Stikers Darryl Dike, Josh Sargent, and recent addition to the roster -- Nicholas Gioacchini, are all forwards looking to have an impact in Berhalter's system.

Jamaica: The Reggae Boyz are led by manager Theodore Whitmore. The roster of 20 player roster was limited by visa issues, and is currently representing a mix of Jamaican and English domestic clubs. While the U.S. are considered favorites, the Jamaican defense could try to limit the U.S. attack with Adrian Mariappa, Michael Hector, and Liam Moore.cThe team is without several regular players due to ongoing negations over a contract disputes with the federation. This is Jamaica's third match since the start of 2020 as the team prepares for the Gold Cup later this summer.

USMNT vs. Jamaica prediction

USMNT and Jamaica could play out an even half before USA picks up steam and powers though a dominant win. Pick: USA 3, Jamaica 0.