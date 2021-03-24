The United States men's national team continues preparations for this year's CONCACAF tournaments and World Cup qualifying when it takes on Jamaica on Thursday in an international friendly at Wiener Neustadt Stadion in Austria. It is the first of two matches during the international break, with the USMNT set to play Northern Ireland In Belfast on Sunday. The United States has a 16-3-8 all-time record against Jamaica, including a 3-1 victory in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals the last time they met.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest USMNT vs. Jamaica odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the United States as the 1.5-goal and -200 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in your Jamaica vs. USMNT picks, be sure to see the soccer predictions and betting advice from stats analyst Mike Goodman.

A soccer editor for CBS Sports, Goodman is at the forefront of the advanced statistics and analytics movement in soccer, with eight years of experience working with cutting-edge predictive statistical analysis. Among his credits are work for FiveThirtyEight and StatsBomb, and he has immense experience diving deep into the analytics involved in dissecting the sport.

Now Goodman has taken a close look into USMNT vs. Jamaica. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Jamaica vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Jamaica spread: United States -1.5

USMNT vs. Jamaica over-under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Jamaica money line: United States -200, Jamaica +650, Draw +290

USA: The USMNT is 16-3-8 in 27 matches against Jamaica

JAM: Jamaica's squad features eight first-time players

Why you should back the USA

Manager Gregg Berhalter will be trying to assess talent and chemistry, but the Americans still have far more talent. Certainly more than Saudi Arabia, which scored four times against the Reggae Boyz in two matches in November. Jamaica was shut out in a 3-0 loss in the first match. The Americans throttled Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 their last time out, with Jonathan Green, Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola each scoring twice. The USA dominated with 73 percent of possession and a 19-2 advantage in shots.

The Americans have a youthful squad, with 16 of the 26 players 22 or younger, and they have outscored opponents 19-2 in the last three matches. Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic are the high-profile names, and the 18-year-old Reyna has 17 goals in 33 appearances since joining the U.S. program at age 15. With several players scheduled to rejoin their club teams after Thursday's match, players like Reyna, forward Josh Sargent and top defenders Jonathan Brooks and Chris Richards are likely to see a lot of playing time.

Why you should back Jamaica

The Jamaicans have beaten the U.S. in their last two friendly matchups, 2-1 in 2015 and 1-0 in 2019, and they have scored at least one goal in five straight games against the Americans. They will be fighting hard to build confidence in preparation for an attempt to qualify for just their second World Cup, having last made it in 1998. The Reggae Boyz are typically one of CONCACAF's best teams, and manager Theodore Whitmore, who played for Jamaica in the 1998 World Cup, is 20-10-8 since returning to the top job in 2016.

Jamaica has made the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup three straight times and was runner-up in 2015 and 2017. The 3-1 loss in the 2019 semifinal was the first time in 11 matches it had allowed more than two goals to the USA. The squad includes nine players who compete at various levels in the English leagues. Andre Gray, who has 18 goals in the Championship for Watford since 2017, and defenders Amari Bell (Blackburn Rovers), Wesley Harding (Rotherham United) and Liam Moore (Reading) should play key roles.

How to make picks for Jamaica vs. USMNT

Goodman is leaning over on the total, and he's also revealed his best bets and analysis, including a huge prop bet that would cash in at +2500. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. Jamaica? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the USMNT vs. Jamaica money line has all the value, and which prop bet could lead to a huge payout, all from the stats expert who is at the forefront of soccer analytics.