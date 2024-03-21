Familiar foes Jamaica and the USMNT will square off in the semifinal round of the 2024 Concacaf Nations League on Thursday on Paramount+. These teams last matched in World Cup qualifiers in 2021 and the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2023, settling for a 1-1 draw in both matchups. More recently, the U.S. defeated Trinidad and Tobago, 4-2 in aggregate scoring, to advance out of the Nations League quarterfinals, while Jamaica narrowly advanced past Canada. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 7 p.m. ET. The USMNT vs. Jamaica odds list the U.S. as the -245 favorites (risk $245 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Jamaica as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Jamaica vs. USMNT

USMNT vs. Jamaica date: Thursday, March 21

USMNT vs. Jamaica time: 7 p.m. ET

USMNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Jamaica vs. USMNT

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For USMNT vs. Jamaica, Green is picking both teams to score for a +120 payout. The expert notes that while Jamaica will be missing winger Leon Bailey, they pack major firepower with Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray and Bobby Decordova-Reid and could really test the U.S.'s defense.



That being said, the U.S. has plenty of weapons in Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie, just to name a few. The roster has been playing very well as of late, which will make it easy for manager Greg Berhalter to keep a strong team on the pitch.

"The defense may not be able to contain Antonio, Gray and Decordova-Reid for 90 minutes, but the USA should ultimately outclass the Reggae Boyz in this game," Green told SportsLine. "They will benefit from strong home support in Texas, and they will also have a lot of quality on the bench if Berhalter needs to change things up in the second half, so the USMNT should secure a place in the final."

