The United States Men's National Team kick off play in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Saturday when they host Jamaica in their first Group A match, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The match is the first of three group matches for the Americans, who are scheduled to play St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday in St. Louis and Trinidad and Tobago on July 2 in Charlotte. The top two teams from the group will advance to the knockout stage. Kickoff between the USMNT and Jamaica is 9:30 p.m. ET.

USMNT vs. Jamaica spread: USMNT -0.5 (-140), Jamaica +0.5 (+110)

USMNT vs. Jamaica over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Jamaica money line: USMNT -140, Jamaica +370, Draw +260

USA: DeAndre Yedlin leads team with 78 appearances.

leads team with 78 appearances. JAM: Leon Bailey has 61 goals in 287 career senior club matches.

Why you should back USMNT

The Americans have an experienced goalkeeper in Matt Turner, who has excelled in this tournament previously. A 28-year-old keeper for Arsenal in the Premier League, Turner just helped the USMNT win the Concacaf Nations League title with two clean sheets. In the last Gold Cup, in 2021, he earned five clean sheets and conceded only one goal over six matches, while claiming the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

In addition, the Americans have young attackers with high ceilings in winger Cade Cowell and midfielder Aidan Morris. A 19-year-old for the San Jose Earthquakes, Cowell scored a team-high three goals, helping the United States Under-20 national team to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina last month. And the 21-year-old Morris has had a breakthrough season for the Columbus Crew this year, already setting career highs in both goals (three) and assists (three). See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz face an American side that will not have any of its top Europe-based attackers. Christian Pulisic, Falorin Balogun, Timothy Weah, Gio Reyna and Ricardo Pepi all were part of the USMNT roster that won the Nations League last week and, thus, were not included on the roster for the Gold Cup. Of the 23 players on the roster, 16 play domestically.

By contrast, Jamaica will have several of their regular starters for the Gold Cup. Defenders Damion Lowe and Kemar Lawrence and forwards Bobby Decordova-Reid, Leon Bailey and Michail Antonio are all available for manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. In addition, Demarai Gray, who has scored nine goals over the last two seasons for Everton in the Premier League, is set to make his debut for Jamaica. See which side to back at SportsLine.

