The United States Men's National Team begins their quest for a second straight Concacaf Gold Cup title when they face Jamaica in their opening group game on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Two years ago the Americans conceded only one goal across six matches to win the Gold Cup title for the seventh time in tournament history. Just like the 2021 team, this year's USMNT Gold Cup squad is comprised mostly by domestic players. Meanwhile Jamaica are trying to improve upon their result from the last Gold Cup when they were knocked out in the quarterfinal round.

Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. ET.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Jamaica vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Jamaica spread: USMNT -0.5 (-140), Jamaica +0.5 (+110)

USMNT vs. Jamaica over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Jamaica money line: USMNT -140, Jamaica +370, Draw +260

USA: DeAndre Yedlin leads team with 78 appearances.

leads team with 78 appearances. JAM: Leon Bailey has 61 goals in 287 career senior club matches.

Why you should back USMNT

The United States have dominated the all-time series against Jamaica. In 31 meetings against the Reggae Boyz, the Americans have 19 wins and nine draws against just three defeats. In six matches against Jamaica in the Gold Cup, the USMNT have five wins, including a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the last Gold Cup.

In addition, the Americans have an in-form forward in Jesus Ferreira. A 22-year-old for FC Dallas, Ferreira is tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 10 goals. He also scored a USMNT single-game record-tying four goals in a 5-0 win over Grenada in June 2022.

Why you should back Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz face an American side that will not have any of its top Europe-based attackers. Christian Pulisic, Falorin Balogun, Timothy Weah, Gio Reyna and Ricardo Pepi all were part of the USMNT roster that won the Nations League last week and, thus, were not included on the roster for the Gold Cup. Of the 23 players on the roster, 16 play domestically.

By contrast, Jamaica will have several of their regular starters for the Gold Cup. Defenders Damion Lowe and Kemar Lawrence and forwards Bobby Decordova-Reid, Leon Bailey and Michail Antonio are all available for manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. In addition, Demarai Gray, who has scored nine goals over the last two seasons for Everton in the Premier League, is set to make his debut for Jamaica.

How to make picks for USMNT vs. Jamaica

Green has broken down the Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 group match and Jamaica vs. USMNT. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two total best bets.

Who wins the Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 group match and USMNT vs. Jamaica on Saturday, and what wagers does Green like?