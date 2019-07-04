USMNT vs. Jamaica score: Live updates from USA soccer's Gold Cup semifinal

The United States men's national team is one game away from making the final of the 2019 Gold Cup. In their way is Jamaica, the only country to make the last two finals, and it's also the same team that beat the U.S. 1-0 in a friendly before the tournament. The two square off in Nashville on Wednesday night, with the winner moving on to Sunday's final to take on Mexico. The U.S. is coming off an unconvincing 1-0 win over Curacao, while Jamaica beat Panama by the same scoreline to advance to the last four. It's the team's biggest test of the tournament, with Gregg Berhalter's team leaving a poor image in most of its matches by failing to dominate against inferior opposition. Having lost to Jamaica in June while using mostly reserves, the U.S. has a chance here to create big-time momentum and set up a tasty showdown with El Tri. You can find out match preview here.

