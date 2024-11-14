During the November international window, Mauricio Pochettino will lead the United States men's national team in competitive matches for the first time. Facing Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League, the team will be judged solely on progressing to the final of a competition that they've won three times in a row. If they're going to do that, this team will have to dig deep and show that Pochettino's tactics are beginning to make an impact during Thursday's first leg and Monday's second leg.

The USMNT weren't able to do that last international window, falling to Mexico in Guadalajara without names such as Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, and Weston McKennie, but while some of these players will be back, it is far from a full squad at Pochettino's disposal. Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, and Josh Sargent headline the absentees, but even in the first leg of this tie, Weah will be suspended due to a red card in the Copa America.

When Gregg Berhalter led the USMNT, he emphasized their "next man up mentality," and to advance in Concacaf Nations League, they'll need to use that and then some.

Here's what to look out for as the USMNT faces the Reggae Boys.

Aidan Morris' time is now

With Adams absent, the Middlesbrough midfielder has become a steady presence for the USMNT under multiple managers. Taking the step up from representing the U-23's at the Olympics, Morris will now enter a chance to show what he can do in a competitive match for the senior side. Things get different when advanment is on the line and that's where Morris will need to show that he can handle Concacaf challenges while maintaining his cool and keeping possession ticking over. So far he has risen to every challenge in his path but this is one that means more. If Morris isn't able to meet this challenge, it's where he would need to gain more experience to be ready. Not knowing how Adams will come back to the USMNT in the future, gaining other options in defensive midfield will be critical but the only way to find out if Morris can be the guy is by applying pressure.

Who steps up in attack?

The USMNT will go as far as Pulisic takes them but to actually do that, he'll need help as well. Without Weah and Balogun, figuring out the starting XI will be important. Alex Zendejas and Brandon Vazquez are familiar with Concacaf and also were able to show bravery in the USMNT attack against Mexico in the last international window which could put them in line to start this match. It's tough to tell what Pochettino will do this early in his tenure leading the side but options are also quite thin. It's a massive opportunity for players to show what they can do especially under a new manager, but like with Morris, the pressure is there. No team other than the USMNT has won this competition and failing to do so again would be a disappointment.

Change all around

The United States aren't the only side entering this match with a new head coach. Steve McLaren will head Jamaica after taking over in July. Despite strong dual national recruitment, the Reggae Boyz were unable to make waves at the Copa America leading to the managerial shift. McLaren is experienced in the global game and will have the team prepared to take on Pochettino and the USMNT. Because of that, this will be a tie where the side who is further along in picking up on the new manager's system will be critical.

