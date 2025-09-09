Not many members of the United States men's national team covered themselves in glory during a 2-0 loss on Saturday to South Korea, but one position that may be coming into focus, goalkeeper. Matt Turner was the starting keeper during the 2022 World Cup, but given his lack of playing time over the past few seasons, the race for the number one shirt has opened up under Mauricio Pochettino, and the biggest beneficiary has been Matt Freese.

Turner is now back with New England and playing regularly, but Freese has also shined with New York City FC, earning a starting spot at the Gold Cup for the USMNT. Starting six consecutive matches there, Freese then was the only capped keeper named to the USMNT squad facing South Korea and Japan. Despite losing to South Korea, it's a match that would've been worse if not for the performances of the NYCFC man.

He showcased great anticipation, rushing out of his box to stop attacks, and kept South Korea at bay, preventing clear chances. While he conceded two goals, that was more down to Freese's defense than any true issues in net that should've prevented the chances from going in. During the Gold Cup, Freese's standout moment was helping the USNT win a penalty shootout over Costa Rica. Freese saved three penalties during that shootout and showcased the study that he puts into them, which included a research project at Harvard.

How to watch USMNT vs. Japan

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lower.com Field -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: TNT and Universo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: USMNT +210; Draw +240; Japan +120

The study has paid off, and in MLS Next Pro, Freese also won three of the four shootouts that he took part in with the Philadelphia Union, two in regular season play, before also winning a U.S. Open Cup shootout with NYCFC. Against South Korea, Freese was able to showcase his strength from open play. Someone who may have already earned a spot on the World Cup squad exclusively as a penalty shootout expert, Freese's performances in these next few matches will be critical.

A big performance against Japan on Tuesday, and the keeper could easily supplant Turner as the number one keeper for the USMNT. Players can come out of nowhere to make the World Cup, but Freese could go from making his USMNT debut facing Türkiye in early June to starting when the lights are at their brightest in June of 2026. Turner, and even Zack Steffen, the man who predated Turner as the USMNT number 1 before getting snubbed for the 2022 roster, will do what they can to push Freese, but as the NYCFC man gains more experience with the national team, his performances are becoming harder to ignore.

With questions all around the roster, he's doing what he can to make Pochettino's job easier, but only time will tell if this will pay off at the World Cup.