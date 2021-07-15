The United States men's national team will play its second game at the Gold Cup when they face Martinique on Thursday. The Americans are coming off of what was really a poor 1-0 win over Haiti, nearly drawing as the Haitians came close to scoring late on. Martinique lost 4-1 to Canada and will will bow out of the competition with a loss if Canada also beat Haiti.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, July 15 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas

TV: FS1 and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: USMNT -2500; Draw +850; Martinique +3500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

USA: The win against Haiti almost didn't even feel like one. The team looked poor and out of sync, and while it is early, they haven't shown anything to convince anyone that they are contenders. Here's a chance to do that by punishing a Martinique team that struggled to beat Cuba and Puerto Rico. Expect changes to the XI, with fans wanting to see Daryl Dike and Gianluca Busio from the beginning. If they both start and can perform to their normal levels, the U.S. will cruise.

Martinique: They haven't won any of their last six games, and two of their last three wins came in 2018. But many will remember they only lost to the U.S. 3-2 in the 2017 Gold Cup. They have the heart and the passion, but the skill can't even be compared to what is essentially a USA C team. Expect them to have their moments, but this should be over by the hour mark. But most thought the same for USA vs. Haiti.

Prediction

This U.S. will be looking for a convincing win to build momentum, and they get it thanks to Daryl Dike scoring a goal in each half. Pick: USA 4, Martinique 0