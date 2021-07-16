The United States men's national team made quick work of Martinique on Thursday night in the Gold Cup, winning 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. After an uninspiring 1-0 win over Haiti to start the tournament, there was rotation in the side and the display was much improved. Of course, the opponent was a team that finished fourth in the Caribbean Cup not too long ago, but the momentum is building ahead of the final group-stage match against Canada on Sunday.

The U.S. has won 10 straight games.

Here's a look at who helped themselves after these 90 minutes:

Daryl Dike

It's quite unclear who the USA's No. 1 striker is at the moment, but it may just be Daryl Dike. The Orlando City man scored twice, had another goal called an own goal, and he was far and away the most dominant player on the pitch. He did it in a variety of ways. His touch was superb and you have to figure he is on the verge of punching his ticket when it comes to World Cup qualifying.

Take a look at this second goal of the match, and the touches he took to finish it:

Cristian Roldan

He won't be the flashiest player, but it's hard to match his effort. The Seattle Sounders man was lively as can be in this one, delivering some really quality balls forward. Aside from understanding where to move into space to recover the ball, he is always thinking two steps ahead. It's evident with how well he can trap the ball and react as he usually knows where he is going with it. He won't show up much on the stat sheet, though he did record an assist, but he's continuing to be a valuable midfielder to bring off the bench.

Gianluca Busio

This is the guy everybody wanted to see in the middle, and he did not disappoint. The Sporting KC man put in dangerous crosses from the corners, he showed some flair and timed his passes brilliantly. He recorded an assist on Nicholas Gioacchini's 90th-minute goal with a stellar low ball across the face of goal. With a move to Italy expected, the 19 year old could be the next big talent in the midfield making noise in big-time European leagues.