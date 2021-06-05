The United States men's national team will face off against Mexico on Sunday in Denver in the Concacaf Nations League final. The Americans got by Honduras 1-0 in the semis, while Mexico needed penalty kicks to get past Costa Rica, setting up the rivalry match with the trophy on the line. El Tri enter the game as the slight favorites, but neither team looked all that impressive in the last round, looking to make big improvements, especially in the final third.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, June 6

: Sunday, June 6 Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Location : Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: USMNT +190; Draw +200; Mexico +140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

USMNT: This feels like a game where more will be needed from the defensive midfield position. Will it be Jackson Yueill or is Tyler Adams going to be fit to play? That remains to be seen, but some more muscle is needed. Perhaps we see Weston McKennie drop a bit deeper to help cover, but Mexico will expect to dominate the ball and the chances. This will be Gregg Berhalter's biggest test in a long while for the U.S. with fans looking to see if he will be proactive in adapting to the match after taking a bit longer than needed to make the changes he did against Honduras.

Mexico: It was a pretty ugly display going forward against Costa Rica, and they just avoided what would have been a shocking defeat. If the U.S. gives the space they have in their last couple games, Mexico could feast if they are clinical enough. Expect Mexico to be patient and calm going forward, while also be cautious at the back with the speed of Christian Pulisic. El Tri will enter the match confident, but they know they must be a lot clearner to take home the title.

Prediction

The title goes to Mexico thanks to a late strike by Uriel Antuna. Pick: Mexico 2, USA 1