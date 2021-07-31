The Gold Cup final is on Sunday night in Las Vegas as the United States men's national team faces off against Mexico. Both teams have won all five of their matches up to this point, but both barely got through to the final, needing dramatic late winners to advance. The Americans got a late goal from Gyasi Zardes to beat Qatar, while it was Hector Herrera who saved El Tri against Canada. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

USMNT: Four of the five wins for the U.S. in the tournament have been by 1-0 scorelines, and they've needed superb play by Matt Turner to accomplish that. The New England Revolution goalkeeper has been absolutely stellar and is really warranting serious consideration to be Zack Steffen's backup come World Cup qualifying. He's conceded only once despite the fact that the shots on target he's faced have an expected goal value of 4.51. It's not often that a single player is so clearly the reason his team is in the finals but that's the case with Turner. He'll get tested a lot in this one, and if keeps up his level of play, the Americans can beat Mexico in back-to-back months for back-to-back trophies. Elsewhere, don't be surprised to see Gyasi Zardes slide into the starting XI over Daryl Dike thanks to his semifinal heroics ... unless Gregg Berhalter wants him to be the super sub.

Mexico: They have created so many chances in every game but have let teams hang around a bit. Nobody expected Mexico to only beat El Salvador and Canada by a goal and fail to beat Trinidad and Tobago. The defense has been sloppy at times, but against the U.S. they should have the advantage from a physicality standpoint. Where they could get into trouble is with low crosses, needing to react quicker and cleaner. The attack should get their looks, as every team has, and just a bit more sharpness in front of goal should put them in a great spot to win.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, August 1 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, August 1 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FS1 and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and TUDN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA +240; Draw +190; Mexico +120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Prediction

Mexico get their revenge from the Nations League final by once again besting the Americans in te Gold Cup final thanks to Rogelio Funes Mori's header in the second half. Pick: Mexico 2, USMNT 1