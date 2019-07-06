USMNT vs. Mexico: Gold Cup final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The CONCACAF rivals meet in Chicago with a trophy on the line
The United States men's national team takes on rival Mexico on Sunday night in Chicago in the 2019 Gold Cup final. It's a massive test for both new coaches, with Tata Martino and Mexico hoping to knock Gregg Berhalter and the U.S. off the tournament's throne and win it for the first time since 2015.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Gold Cup final: USA vs. Mexico
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Soldier Field
- TV channel: FS1 and Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Mexico -0.5 (+125) | USA +1.5 (-145) | O/U: 2
Storylines
USA: For the first time all tournament, the United States looked above average in beating Jamaica 3-1. Christian Pulisic was fantastic with two goals, and the Americans now enter the final with more momentum than El Tri. The key will be the defense closing down on Raul Jimenez and not letting Mexico get behind them down the wing.
Mexico: El Tri are relying on Jimenez to deliver against an inconsistent U.S. defense. El Tri has been a bit shaky in defense but Guillermo Ochoa has been there to clean up most messes. Tata Martino returns to the bench after suspension, and Mexico's technical ability could give the U.S. a bunch of problems in the middle.
USA vs. Mexico prediction
Jimenez scores twice and Mexico wins, barely.
Pick: Mexico 2, USA 1
