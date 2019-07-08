USMNT vs. Mexico player grades: Christian Pulisic, other USA stars quiet in Gold Cup final loss to Mexico

The United States men's national team disappointed in the 2019 Gold Cup final on Sunday night, losing 1-0 to Mexico in Chicago. The U.S. had just three shots on goal, two coming in the opening minutes in what were golden chances, while many players had quiet nights against a better Mexico team. Here are our grades for the USMNT players after the defeat to Tata Martino and company:

Starters

GK - Zack Steffen: Little he could do on Mexico's goal. Made a couple good saves but was at time shaky with the ball at his feet.

Grade: C

RB - Reggie Cannon: Some good moments in the first half from the FC Dallas man but found it difficult to keep up with Rodolfo Pizarro, who is just a fantastic player. Held his own though and will only get better.

Grade: B-

CB - Matt Miazga: He was slow to react on Jonathan Dos Santos' goal, but it was more the midfield's fault for letting him get through. Good in the air for the most part.

Grade: B-

DEF - Aaron Long: Sloppy at times but generally did a good job of positioning himself. Caught watching a couple times though.

Grade: B-

LB - Tim Ream: Did pretty well early. Had a better first half, but Mexico really got behind him in the second half. Thought he was really good for the first 30 minutes. After that, not so much.

Grade: C+

CM - Michael Bradley: A pretty average performance. Didn't get to play a lot of dangerous balls forward and was beaten pretty easily.

Grade: C

RM - Weston McKennie: He captained the side, a great honor, but he found it hard to get into the game with the ball. Mexico controlled possession and McKennie didn't get the chances he wanted in attack. Did well defensively for a good spell.

Grade: B-

LM - Christian Pulisic: The lifeline in attack. Had a great chance early saved, but his clever passes helped get the ball into space. The Chelsea man certainly wanted to get more runs in at goal.

Grade: B

RW - Jordan Morris: Hardly noticeable for the majority of his time on the pitch. Very little impact, and when he had the ball, he couldn't get very far.

Grade: D

LW - Paul Arriola: I love this player because he gives everything he has. He, by himself, saved a goal from Andres Guardado in the first half by tracking back and defending. His energy is needed in this team.

Grade: B

ST - Jozy Altidore: Oh that golden chance missed in the first half ... He'll want to forget that every happened. Hard to put away on his left foot, but that's the miss everyone will remember.

Grade: C

OHHH WHAT A MISS! 😱



Jozy Altidore does everything right to find himself with only Ochoa to beat, but he puts his shot wide. #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/mH5gEURMf1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

Subs

MF - Cristian Roldan: Came on and worked his tail off, but he wasn't what was needed at the hour mark.

Grade: B-

ST - Gyazi Zardes: Came on for Altidore and did nothing but head the ball to Pulisic once.

Grade: C

LB - Daniel Lovitz: A late sub for Tim Ream that made zero sense.

Grade: N/A

Coach

Gregg Berhalter: I don't understand any of his three substitutions. Maybe Altidore was gassed, but it was just a bit confusing. A defender for a defender late is questionable. A game to forget.

Grade: D