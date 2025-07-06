The USMNT battle Mexico in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final on Sunday evening. Both teams enter the match unbeaten in the competition despite the Americans missing some key pieces. The USMNT, winners of Group D, are coming off a 2-1 win over Guatemala in the semifinals. Mexico, which won Group A, downed Honduras 1-0 in their semifinal.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston. Mexico are listed at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, while the United States are +215 underdog in the latest USMNT vs. Mexico odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +200, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. USA's Patrick Agyemang is +195 to score or assist, while Mexico's over/under for total team corners is 4.5. Before making any USA vs. Mexico picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various sportsbooks and betting apps over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone who follows his soccer betting picks could be way up.

USMNT vs. Mexico 90-minute money line USA +215, Draw +200, Mexico +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook USMNT vs. Mexico over/under 2.5 goals USMNT vs. Mexico to win the Cup United States +105, Mexico -135 USMNT vs. Mexico picks See picks at SportsLine How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico Fubo (Try for free)

Why Mexico can win

The defensive-minded Mexico squad have logged four clean sheets in the competition, and blanked the United States 2-0 in an international friendly this past October. Goalkeeper Luis Malagon has been solid in net, and has not allowed a goal since a 3-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the group stage. The 28-year-old, who plays for America in the Liga Mexico, logged 29 starts this past season and registered 10 clean sheets. In 29 starts, he allowed just 27 goals and had a 74.2 saves percentage.

Helping lead the Mexican offense is forward Raul Jimenez. The 34-year-old scored the only goal in the win over Honduras and had another in the 3-2 win over the Dominican Republic in group play. In 30 starts for Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League, he scored 12 goals and added three assists this past season. He also took 95 shots with 32 on target.

Why the United States can win

Midfielder Malik Tillman has provided much-needed offense for the Americans. In five Gold Cup matches, he has registered three goals and two assists. He had two goals in a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on June 15. He also scored in a 2-1 win over Haiti. In 22 starts for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie, Tillman registered 12 goals and added two assists on 57 shots, including 22 on target.

Also helping power the USMNT is midfielder Diego Luna. The 21-year-old has three goals and two assists in Gold Cup action. He scored both goals for the Americans in the win over Guatemala. He also added a goal against Costa Rica. In 16 starts for Real Salt Lake of the MLS, he has scored eight goals and added four assists on 32 shots, including 12 on target.

