The United States will look to continue their recent domination against Mexico on Wednesday when they meet in an international friendly. The game will be a tune-up for their Concacaf Nations League semifinal in June. The Americans have won three of the past four meetings with Mexico, with the teams battling to a 0-0 draw in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in March 2022. Mexico last defeated the United States 3-0 in an international friendly in September 2019.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The United States is listed at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) on the money-line, while Mexico is +200. A draw would return +200 in the latest USMNT vs. Mexico odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Mexico vs. USMNT picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has taken a close look at USMNT vs. Mexico and just locked in his picks and prediction. Here are several betting lines and trends for Mexico vs. USMNT:

USA vs. Mexico over-under: 2.5 goals

USA vs. Mexico money line: United States +135, Mexico +200, Draw +200

USA: The Americans are averaging 2.25 goals over the past four matches

MEX: Mexico has scored two goals in each of their past three matches

Why you should back the USMNT

Helping power the offense for the United States is forward Jordan Morris. The 28-year-old has appeared in 51 matches for the U.S., and has 11 goals scored. Last June, his goal helped the Americans escape with a 1-1 draw with El Salvador in Nations League action. Morris is a member of the Seattle Sounders of the MLS and, in eight seasons with the Sounders, has 50 goals in 144 appearances.

Also expected to play a key role for the U.S. is forward Jesus Ferreira. The 22-year-old has played in 17 matches for the Americans, scoring seven goals. Ferreira began his professional career in 2017, and has played with FC Dallas ever since. In 122 matches with Dallas, Ferreira has 41 goals, including 18 during the 2022 season.

Why you should back Mexico

Since losing 2-0 to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, El Tri have gone 2-0-1, which includes a 2-2 draw with Jamaica on March 26. Helping lead the offense is midfielder Uriel Antuna, who has nine goals in 40 appearances for the Mexican national team. Antuna scored one goal in a 4-0 friendly win over Iraq in November prior to the World Cup. The 25-year-old is a member of Cruz Azul of Liga MX. In 32 matches with the club this season, he has six goals.

Midfielder Alexis Vega is also a scoring threat for Mexico. Prior to the World Cup, he had posted goals in back-to-back friendly matches. He scored in the fourth minute in the win over Iraq, and followed that up by posting Mexico's lone goal in the 60th-minute of a 2-1 loss to Sweden. Vega, 25, is in his fifth season with Guadalajara of Liga MX. In 122 matches over that stretch, he has scored 24 times.

How to make USMNT vs. Mexico picks

Sutton has analyzed USA vs. Mexico from every possible angle and we can tell you he's leaning Under on the goal total (2.5).

