USMNT vs. Mexico score, live updates: USA eyeing Gold Cup title behind Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie

The U.S. is going for the title against El Tri in Chicago

The 2019 Gold Cup wraps up Sunday night. The United States men's national team faces rival Mexico at 9 p.m. ET in the final. In what will be their first meeting in an official competition in more than two years, the game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. These two teams last met in a friendly in September in a 1-0 win for the U.S., but this one has much more at stake -- including a major trophy. 

It's the first final for both new coaches, Tata Martino of Mexico and Gregg Berhalter of the United States, and the winner gets more than just a title -- they also get major bragging rights. The U.S. is coming off a 3-1 win over Jamaica in the semifinals, while Mexico needed extra time to beat Haiti in the other semifinal. 

You can watch the match live in English and Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free). For our match preview, click here.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories