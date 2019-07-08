USMNT vs. Mexico score, live updates: USA eyeing Gold Cup title behind Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie
The U.S. is going for the title against El Tri in Chicago
The 2019 Gold Cup wraps up Sunday night. The United States men's national team faces rival Mexico at 9 p.m. ET in the final. In what will be their first meeting in an official competition in more than two years, the game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. These two teams last met in a friendly in September in a 1-0 win for the U.S., but this one has much more at stake -- including a major trophy.
It's the first final for both new coaches, Tata Martino of Mexico and Gregg Berhalter of the United States, and the winner gets more than just a title -- they also get major bragging rights. The U.S. is coming off a 3-1 win over Jamaica in the semifinals, while Mexico needed extra time to beat Haiti in the other semifinal.
You can watch the match live in English and Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free). For our match preview, click here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Gold Cup final preview
The CONCACAF rivals meet in Chicago with a trophy on the line
-
USA vs Mexico odds, best Gold Cup picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent and just locked in picks for USA vs. Mexico in the Gold Cup...
-
By the numbers: USWNT's World Cup title
There have been eight Women's World Cups, and the USWNT has won half of them
-
World Cup: Rapinoe wins Golden Boot
Rapinoe and Morgan scored nearly half of the U.S. goals at the cup
-
Brazil wins 2019 Copa America
Brazil was the sharper side on Sunday, winning a trophy on home soil
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
Megan Rapinoe scored again in the final as the Americans beat the Dutch