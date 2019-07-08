USMNT vs. Mexico score, live updates: USA eyeing Gold Cup title behind Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie

The 2019 Gold Cup wraps up Sunday night. The United States men's national team faces rival Mexico at 9 p.m. ET in the final. In what will be their first meeting in an official competition in more than two years, the game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. These two teams last met in a friendly in September in a 1-0 win for the U.S., but this one has much more at stake -- including a major trophy.

It's the first final for both new coaches, Tata Martino of Mexico and Gregg Berhalter of the United States, and the winner gets more than just a title -- they also get major bragging rights. The U.S. is coming off a 3-1 win over Jamaica in the semifinals, while Mexico needed extra time to beat Haiti in the other semifinal.

