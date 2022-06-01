The United States Men's National Team begins its preparations for the 2022 World Cup when it hosts Morocco in the first of two international friendlies on Wednesday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. After finishing third in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the Americans earned a berth in the World Cup in Qatar beginning in November. Most of the players who are expected to be on the World Cup roster are on the team that will face the Moroccans. Four days after playing Morocco, the USMNT will host Uruguay in Kansas City. The team will conclude its summer with the CONCACAF Nations League beginning on June 10.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Morocco vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Morocco spread: USA -0.5 (+110)

USMNT vs. Morocco over-under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Morocco money line: USA+114, Morocco +260, Draw +220

USA: Team USA has scored eight goals in their last two games on American soil

MOR: Morocco has scored two or more goals in four of its last six fixtures

Why you should back the United States

While Wednesday's match is an international friendly with nothing officially on the line, the Americans are not expected to treat the game as an exhibition. June's training camp, the friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay, the Nations League and two September friendlies will be the last chance for coach Gregg Berhalter to work with the team before it reunites just days before the World Cup opener in November. That limited time adds emphasis to Wednesday's match.

In addition, the USMNT will have Weston McKennie back in action. The midfielder for Juventus arguably was the best American player in World Cup qualifying before suffering a broken foot on Feb. 22, forcing him to miss the USA's final three World Cup qualifiers. McKennie has nine goals in 31 international appearances, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico in November and the go-ahead goal in the Feb. 2 win over Honduras.

Why you should back Morocco

The Moroccans have quality players on their side. Noussair Mazraoui, who mostly plays as a right back, signed a four-year contract with Bundesliga power Bayern Munich on May 24 after starring at Ajax. Amine Harit, who played for Marseille last season, is a quality attacking midfielder. And goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who tends goal for Sevilla, won the Zamora Trophy last season for the fewest goals conceded in La Liga.

In addition, Morocco is not familiar with tasting defeat. The Moroccans went undefeated during their World Cup qualifying run, with seven wins and one draw. During the second round of qualifying, they went a perfect 6-0-0 and outscored their foes 20-1.

