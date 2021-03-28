The U.S. men's national team is set to square off against Northern Ireland on Sunday at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The match is the second of two friendlies scheduled for the USMNT during the international window. USA is coming off a recent 4-1 win against Jamaica where Sergino Dest scored his first goal with the USMNT.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, March 28

: Sunday, March 28 Time : 12:05 p.m. ET

: 12:05 p.m. ET Location : Windsor Park -- Belfast, Northern Ireland.

: Windsor Park -- Belfast, Northern Ireland. TV: FS1, TUDN, Unimas

FS1, TUDN, Unimas Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Northern Ireland +280, Draw +240, USMNT +100

Storylines

USMNT: The team is coming off an impressive 4-1 win with their young core of players against Concacaf rivals Jamaica on Thursday. Head coach Gregg Berhalter expressed in post game comments that there are still areas of improvement that the team needs to work on after conceding a quick transition goal to Jamaica off an attacking set piece. Lack of a clean sheet aside, the match had solid moments of attack and good combination play for the USMNT as Sergino Dest scored the opening goal and recorded his first ever goal with the national team. Christian Pulisic, who only played a half before being withdrawn, was a planned substitution, so look out for another possible short game from him as well.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Northern Ireland: Northern Ireland is coming off a 2-0 loss against Italy on Thursday, extending their national team winless streak to 11 games. The teams current strength lies in its defense, so there could be an organized effort to stifle the USMNT attack early on. Similar to the USMNT, Northern Ireland has a number of players on European clubs with Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), and Jamal Lewis (Everton) on the roster.

USMNT vs. Northern Ireland prediction

The USMNT will find the back of the net earlier against Northern Ireland and secure the win. Pick: USMNT 3, Northern Ireland 0.