USMNT vs. Panama: Gold Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch USA soccer online, game time

The United States men's national team will continue its 2019 Gold Cup journey Wednesday night with the final game of the Group A play against Panama in Kansas City. The U.S. is on the verge of winning the group after a 4-0 win over Guyana and a 6-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago. The Americans are in fine form thus far under new head coach Gregg Berhalter but now face their biggest test of the tournament to date against a 2018 World Cup participant. A win over Panama would move this team to the quarterfinals, with a showdown against an upstart Curaçao team in Philadelphia.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Gold Cup: USA vs. Panama

Date : Wednesday, June 26



: Wednesday, June 26 Time : 9 p.m. ET



: 9 p.m. ET Location : Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Missouri



: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Missouri TV channel : FS1 and Univision Deportes



Storylines

USMNT: The U.S. has looked sharp in attack throughout the tournament, and that span of goals in the second half against Trinidad and Tobago was the best we've seen of this team under Berhalter. Expect the squad to try to do the same here with short passes, quick movement and lots of shots.

Panama: This team also has six points and is 2-0-0 with wins over Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. Panama likely wants to try and avoid Jamaica and get either El Salvador or Curacao, meaning a victory here would be ideal. Six goals over the last two games will give this team confidence.

USMNT vs. Panama prediction

USA gets off to another hot start and puts it away in the second half with a goal from Gyasi Zardes.

Pick: USA 3, Panama 0