The USMNT and Panama are set to square off in a Concacaf Nations League semi-final battle on Thursday on Paramount+. The United States has won four straight matches across all competitions, most recently defeating Costa Rica 3-0 in January. Meanwhile, Panama are winless over their last three matches overall, most recently falling 6-1 to Chile. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Americans are the -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest USMNT vs. Panama odds, with the Panamanians +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

For a passionate, unapologetic and informed discussion about the USMNT and the state of the American game catch the Call It What You Want podcast! Download and follow Call It What You Want on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

Paramount+ is the place to stream Concacaf Nations League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can now get the first seven days of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Panama vs. USMNT

USMNT vs. Panama date: Thursday, March 20

USMNT vs. Panama time: 7 p.m. ET

USMNT vs. Panama live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Concacaf Nations League picks for USMNT vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Nations League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For USMNT vs. Panama, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a +110 payout (risk $100 to win $110). The Panamanians will have to play without Michael Murillo, Eric Davis, Abdiel Ayarza, Edgar Barcenas and Andres Andrade because of injuries, and Fidel Escobar's absence due to a red card suspension puts a dent in the defense. The expert believes this will urge Los Canaleros "to play extremely forward-facing soccer."



Eimer also thinks the Americans will continue the trend of scoring plenty of goals, even though they haven't played a match together since January. Mauricio Pochettino's team has scored 10 goals over fixtures against Jamaica, Venezuela and Costa Rica, and the U.S. hasn't been clean-sheeted by Panama since the World Cup qualifiers in 2021. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Where to bet on Concacaf Nations League matches

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Concacaf Nations League matches today, along with the various sportsbook promos they currently offer.