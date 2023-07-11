The United States Men's National Team attempt to keep alive their hopes of repeating when they take on Panama in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Wednesday. Team USA survived their quarterfinal meeting with Canada on Sunday, winning 3-2 on penalties after battling to a 2-2 draw. The Americans are hoping to match the competition record of eight titles held by Mexico, whom they defeated for the crown 1-0 in extra time in 2021. Panama, who are two-time runners-up in the tournament, are coming off a 4-0 quarterfinal victory against Qatar.

Kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Americans are the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Panama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Panamanians are +480 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Panama vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down USMNT vs. Panama from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Panama vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Panama money line: USA -175, Panama +480, Draw +275

USMNT vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Panama spread: USA -0.5 (-170)

USA: The Americans have outscored their opponents 29-5 over their last nine matches across all competitions

PAN: Panama's clean sheet against Qatar was their first in seven overall contests

Why you should back the USMNT

Team USA got off to a slow start in the competition, playing to a 1-1 draw with Jamaica, before turning up the offense. The Americans completed the group stage with a pair of 6-0 victories, giving them a tournament-best plus-12 goal differential. The USMNT scored more than one goal just once in six matches en route to the championship two years ago.

Jesus Ferreira is the top goal scorer in the competition with six as he followed a hat trick against Saint Kitts and Nevis with another versus Trinidad and Tobago. The 22-year-old forward has netted 10 goals in 18 contests for FC Dallas this season, which gives him a share of third place in Major League Soccer. Forward Brandon Vazquez is tied for third with three goals in Gold Cup play after converting in each of his last two outings. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Panama

After failing to convert in back-to-back matches leading up to the Gold Cup, the Panamanians have found their scoring touch in the competition. They netted two goals in each of their group-stage contests before doubling their output in the quarterfinals. Ismael Diaz ranks second in the tournament with four goals, all of which came in the second half of the team's last two games.

The 26-year-old winger, who also has recorded an assist, converted in Panama's 2-2 draw with El Salvador in their group-stage finale before registering a hat trick against Qatar in the quarterfinals. Forward Jose Fajardo and winger Yoel Barcenas have scored two goals apiece in the competition, with the former also notching an assist. The 29-year-old Fajardo netted the first goal for Panama in their group-stage victories against Costa Rica and Martinique, while Barcenas converted versus the Costa Ricans and Qatar. See which team to pick here.

