The Concacaf Nations League semifinals are here and the USMNT are one step away from playing in their fourth consecutive final with a chance to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. But getting past Panama on Thursday at SoFi stadium is anything but a formality for the USMNT. They most recently met in 2024 in a friendly in Austin that the USMNT won 2-0, but they've been pitted against each other plenty over the past few years with Panama defeating the United States during Copa America play.

There are injury concerns with the absence of key players like Antonee Robinson but when that is also offset by the return of Tyler Adams to the squad, it gives the USMNT additional options to make changes in midfield which will be important.

While the USMNT will enter this match with confidence, it's also the first camp for multiple players under Pochettino. In preparation for the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino will need to see as many players as possible to figure out their strengths and weaknesses which is where there is also a lot to gain from this camp without players like Robinson. It will help Pochettino figure out what depth he can trust and where he may need to work during the Gold Cup window. The USMNT have dominated Concacaf play recently but their one home loss to domestic opposition in their last 30 matches was also to this very Panama side.

Improving under Thomas Christensen, Panama have quietly become the fourth best team in Concacaf and since 2020. With Adalberto Carrasquilla in midfield, this is a team that can control the pace in midfield and Anibal Godoy brings steel alongside him which is where this is where the match will be won or lost.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 20 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 20 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS Sports Golazo | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo | Paramount+ Odds: United States -350; Draw +390; Panama +850

Predicted lineups

USMNT predicted XI: Matt Turner, Max Arfsten, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Josh Sargent

Panama predicted XI: Orlando Mosquera, Roderick Miller, Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, Cesar Blackmon, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Anibal Godoy, Michael Murillo, Jose Fajardo, Tomas Rodriguez, Yoel Barcemas

Prediction

Even with absences in the squad, the USMNT will be able to emerge with a victory at home as a clear style begins to emerge under Pochettino. Pick: United States 2, Panama 0