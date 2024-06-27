The United States Men's National Team will look to grab another three points when they take on Panama in a Copa America 2024 Group C match from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be the first meeting between the sides since the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the Concacaf Gold Cup on July 12, 2023. The United States, which defeated Bolivia 2-0 on Sunday in the tournament opener, has played well of late. They played to a 1-1 draw with Brazil on June 12 and posted a 2-0 win over Mexico on March 24 to win the Concacaf Nations League title. Panama, meanwhile, have dropped two in a row, including the Copa America opener, a 3-1 decision against Uruguay on Sunday.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Americans are listed as the -270 favorites (risk $270 to win $100) in the latest Panama vs. USMNT odds, with Panama the +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Panama picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible.

Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has broken down USMNT vs. Panama from every angle and locked in his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Panama vs. USMNT:

USA vs. Panama money line: United States -270, Draw +390, Panama +800

USA vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals

USQ vs. Panama spread: USMNT -1.5 (+105)

USA: Over their last five matches, the U.S. have outscored their opponents 9-7

PAN: Since March, Panama have been outscored 9-6 in six matches

USA vs. Panama picks: See picks here

Why the USMNT can win

Forward Ricardo Pepi peppered the net in Sunday's win over Bolivia, registering six shots with four on target. He was named the Major League Soccer Young Player of the Year in 2021 and is an up-and-coming star for the Americans. In 26 matches as a member of the national team, the 21-year-old has recorded 10 goals, including seven in 10 appearances in 2023. Pepi plays professionally in the Netherlands for PSV in the Eredivisie. In 27 league games this past season, he scored seven times and had nine goals in 40 matches overall.

Midfielder Giovanni Reyna, 21, also powers the Americans. He had one shot in the victory on Sunday and has eight goals in 29 appearances since joining the team in 2020. He scored his first goal of 2024 in a 2-0 win over Mexico in March. In a 4-0 win over Ghana in a friendly in October, he recorded two goals. See which team to pick here.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Why Panama can win

Forward Jose Fajardo is among Panama's top scoring threats. In 47 appearances for his national team, he has recorded 11 goals since joining the side in 2017. In the 3-1 win over Montserrat during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications on June 9, he scored Panama's second goal to give them the lead they never relinquished. .

Defender Michael Amir Murillo scored Panama's lone goal against Uruguay and is capable of producing some offense. He had two shots on Sunday, including one on target. In 74 appearances for Panama, he has scored nine goals. In eight matches in 2023, he scored four goals, including the first in a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica on Nov. 16 in a Concacaf Nations League match. He is a member of Marseille of the French Ligue 1 and has scored three goals in 16 matches in 2023-2024. See which team to pick here.

How to make Panama vs. USMNT picks

Sutton has broken down USMNT vs. Panama from every possible angle and locked in a confident best bet. Head to SportsLine now to see what it is.

So what is the best bet for USMNT vs. Panama on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see which wager in Panama vs. USMNT has all the value, all from the soccer expert who returned nearly $2,200 for $100 players, and find out.