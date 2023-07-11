After a hard-fought quarterfinal victory over Canada, the U.S. men's national team continues its quest for another Gold Cup title with Wednesday's semifinal against Panama. While Sunday's match showcased impressive grit from a young and unproven team, it also raised several questions about how the team might line up against Panama.

With only two days of rest after playing 120 minutes, interim head coach B.J. Callaghan is likely considering rotation in his starting lineup for the semifinal. The performance against Canada, though, increases the chance that starting spots are up for grabs. The USMNT truly struggled to dominate and individual errors proved costly before the reigning champions secured a spot in Wednesday's match through a penalty shootout.

That said, it isn't all bad news. Several players have locked in their starting spots at this point, while a handful also made a case for themselves against Canada.

Here's what to know ahead of the match:

1. What to do in attack?

Inconsistency was the name of the game up top for the USMNT as the starting trio featuring Julian Gressel, Jesús Ferreira, and Alejandro Zendejas struggled to create chances. Case in point: the game's first shot on target came from Ferreira in the 10th minute ... of first-half stoppage time.

Things improved as Callaghan started introducing substitutes into the match, namely Cade Cowell and Brandon Vázquez, who scored the opening goal in Cincinnati in the 88th minute. World Cup attendees Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan also earned playing time, though mainly as fresh legs during extra time.

All three starting spots could be available for Wednesday, especially Zendejas' spot on the wing. Our Chuck Booth has him as one of the players who is seeing their stock fall. The 25-year-old has yet to impress going forward despite starting every one of the USMNT's games so far this Gold Cup, which could warrant a spot on the bench based on both performance and needed rest.

2. Is rotation a must elsewhere?

The attacking substitutes against Canada may be first in line for starting roles against Panama, and the same rings true across the pitch. Callaghan has stuck by the back four combination of Bryan Reynolds, Miles Robinson, Jalen Neal, and DeJuan Jones since the second group stage game against Trinidad and Tobago, so rotation could be in the cards for at least one member of the group.

Wednesday's game, though, comes after an inconsistent outing for center backs Robinson and Neal against Canada. Robinson conceded one penalty and almost conceded another but his résumé makes the performance seem more like a fluke than a showcase for his true self. As for 19-year-old Neal, his inexperience was on display at times, which could make him the likeliest contender to sit Wednesday's match out. Matt Miazga might fill in here, as could Aaron Long.

Callaghan also seems to have a midfield of choice with Gianluca Busio, James Sands, and Djorde Mihailovic, all of whom played all 120 minutes. If the coach chooses to rest some mainstays, a slot could free up in midfield for someone like Aidan Morris, who started the opener against Jamaica.

3.Consistency over freshness?

Several players have been the picture of reliability during this Gold Cup run, so count on them to start the USMNT's most important match yet. Matt Turner is expected to retain his starting spot, while tournament breakouts Jones and Busio are likely to join him in Wednesday's lineup.

A preference for consistency could also benefit the likes of Roldan and Jordan Morris, especially with the uncertainty in attack. Both know the lay of the land at international tournaments, and everyone knows what they're getting when they step on the field because of their experience. The same could be true for Miazga and, in particular, Long.

If Callaghan picks a younger player, though, it might be a vote of confidence as fringe players attempt to boost their USMNT credentials ahead of next summer's Copa Amércia.