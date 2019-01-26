USMNT vs. Panama: USA prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Gregg Berhalter's debut online

The Gregg Berhalter era gets underway on Sunday night as the United States men's national team takes on Panama in Arizona in an international friendly. After being hired late last year, Berhalter has gone through a camp with many of the MLS-based players and now gets to see what this youthful group is made of against a fast and physical Panamanian team. The USMNT is without its big stars like Christian Pulisic, as the European-based players are in the middle of their seasons, and this isn't a recognized international break in the FIFA calendar.

It's a match that won't tell us a lot when it comes to how this team will look like from a personnel standpoint, but it will be a first-hand look at the system Berhalter looks to implement and the style he sees fitting this current team.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

USMNT: This is a youthful USMNT that only has a handful of guys that have played an important role as of late, such as goalkeeper Zack Steffen, midfielder Michael Bradley and striker Gyasi Zardes. Eleven players on this team have never been capped by the senior national team, but it's still a good chance to see some of the young players who have an opportunity to impress and make their case for a role at this summer's Gold Cup.

Panama: Like the U.S., 11 players on Panama's roster have not even capped. This is nothing like the team that went to the World Cup last summer. Because of this weakened, inexperienced team, the U.S. should have more than enough to win.

USA vs. Panama prediction

The U.S. controls the ball well in the middle with Bradley, Zardes gets a couple goals and Berhalter wins his USMNT coaching debut.

Pick: USMNT