USMNT vs. Paraguay live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

In 2022, when the United States men's national team showed up in Qatar for the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia, it was a reset for the squad. They had the pressure of needing to perform there, but it didn't end as the USMNT would have hoped, getting knocked out in the round of 16 by the Netherlands.

Now, four years later, much of the core is the same, but they've won trophies and gained experience at high levels in their own right, so the pressure that would come with hosting a World Cup on home soil doesn't seem to be impacting them.

"A lot of us play in a lot of big clubs, and we've played in a lot of big competitions, and for us, the pressure is what we have inside the group," Chris Richards said following training on Thursday. "We try not to rely too much on what people are saying on the outside. We know that we have a certain standard that we want, which is to win games."

He has no doubts that if the USMNT are able to continue playing how they did against Germany and Senegal, they'll be able to get a result against Paraguay, and those things are also easier to do with Richards himself returning to health. He hasn't featured for club or country in over a month since suffering an ankle injury, but Richards has declared himself fit. As a player who has grown into a leader for the team and one of the keys to the backline, being able to play would be a major boost to USMNT's fortunes.

Tim Weah echoes Richards' words.

I think we're kind of at the stage where a lot of us are in our second World Cup, so we know how to kind of manage and balance, you know, our emotions and everything," Weah said. "I think the most important thing is not to get too high and not get too low. I think keeping that balance is key. And we're just focused on the main goal, and that's to start well. And um, you know, put on a show for our supporters."

That looseness, of course, can change, not getting a good result in the opening match, but that's why it's important to come out of the gate quickly. The crowds and vibes are on the USMNT's side, and if they're able to ride this out of the gate, who knows what they'll be able to accomplish in this tournament.

How to watch USMNT vs. Paraguay

Date: Friday, June 12 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, Calif.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: USMNT -110; Draw +240; Paraguay +320

USMNT vs. Paraguay watchalong: Call It What You Want

The wait is finally over! Join Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, Tony Meola, and Benny Feilhaber for the United States' first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All eyes are on Los Angeles as Mauricio Pochettino's men take on Paraguay. Can Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and Folarin Balogun deliver a massive three points, or will Miguel Almirón and Paraguay spoil the party?

USMNT vs. Paraguay predicted starting lineups

USA: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun.

Paraguay: Roberto Fernández, Juan Cáceres, Junior Alonso, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Kaku, Alejandro Romero, Diego Gomez, Andrés Cubas, Miguel Almiron, Antonio Sanabria

USMNT vs. Paraguay pick, prediction

Playing in front of an electric crowd in Inglewood, the USMNT will have a wave of energy to ride into this tough matchup. Without Julio Enciso, Paraguay won't have the attacking power to keep up with the press and pressure that the USMNT will come in with, as Mauricio Pochettino will lead his squad to victory. Pick: USMNT 2, Paraguay 1

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver real-time reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for live watchalongs of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as watchalongs for other marquee matchups. The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.