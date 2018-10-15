USMNT vs. Peru live stream, TV channel: Watch USA international friendly online, prediction, pick
The Americans hope to bounce back from the Colombia defeat
The U.S. men's national team is back in action on Tuesday when it welcomes Peru to Hartford, CT. It's an international friendly that the U.S. will look to win after being defeated by Colombia 4-2 last week. The U.S. is without key young stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, but veterans like Michael Bradley are back in the fold. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch USA vs. Peru
When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
USA vs. Peru prediction
Peru isn't as strong as Colombia, but this is still a World Cup squad with plenty of talent. Expect it to be closer, but Peru does enough to get the narrow victory. Peru 2, USA 1.
