USMNT vs. Peru score: Josh Sargent scores, but USA concedes late goal and settle for draw

The U.S. men's national team looked to be on its way to a victory on Friday but conceded late to draw World Cup participant Peru 1-1 on Tuesday in an international friendly in Connecticut. Facing a weakened squad of Ricardo Gareca, the U.S. showed flashes with Josh Sargent stealing the show throughout the match. The Werder Bremen man finished off a designed set piece early in the second half, scoring his second international goal in his second cap, but a goal from Edison Flores in the 86th minute gave the South Americans a draw.

Here's a look at Sargent's goal:

49' ¡GOOOOOOOOL DE SAAAAARGEEEENT! 🔥⚽️



Jugada prefabricada que el 'chavo' del #TeamUSA no duda en mandar al fondo de la red.



🇺🇸 1-0 🇵🇪



Ve el juego EN VIVO en @UniMas o aquí 👉 https://t.co/Fj3CWB7IhS pic.twitter.com/tuZwK84Upw — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) October 17, 2018

The U.S. looked good defensively in this one until late, allowing just one shot on frame for much of the match but struggled to create in attack with just two shots on frame.

Fans will be upset with the scoreline, but these friendlies are more about wins and losses. Interim manager Dave Sarachan has integrated a plethora of young players into the roster, and this is all about development. Plus, the U.S. was without two of its most important players, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

The U.S. will take on England at Wembley and Italy in Belgium next month.

Relive USA vs. Peru commentary

