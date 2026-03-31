USMNT vs. Portugal score: Live updates as USA play final game before World Cup squad selection

Quite an atmosphere in Atlanta
Portugal fans have brought their drums and are here in some numbers as the stadium begins to fill in.
Portugal brought the drums— Chuck Booth (@chuckyeaa.bsky.social) March 31, 2026 at 6:34 PM
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ATLANTA -- It's the last chance for members of the United States men's national team to make a final impression on Mauricio Pochettino in a USMNT shirt as they host Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday night. After losing 5-2 to Belgium during their first test of the international break, Pochettino has made it clear that he wants more intensity from his squad, and with another stern test in Portugal coming to town, there is a chance to show that they can bring that even if they won't have to face Cristiano Ronaldo who is missing this break due to injury.
Ronaldo may not be here in person, but his iconic number seven jersey can be seen around the city, so this is an atmosphere that could feel like a World Cup match as the nations meet for the first time since 2017, which was a 1-1 draw. The USMNT have gone unbeaten in their last four matches against Portugal, and if they can run that to five, players could take a massive step in booking their own tickets to the World Cup.
Miles Robinson and Johnny Cardoso will miss the match due to injuries, but Chris Richards' return to fitness will be a boon to a defense that struggled to contain Belgium in his absence. The goal is clear, as no one needs to be motivated with a chance at the World Cup on the line, which is why even if the result may not matter, this will be a competitive match but also a telling one.
Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:
Portugal fans have brought their drums and are here in some numbers as the stadium begins to fill in.
Portugal brought the drums— Chuck Booth (@chuckyeaa.bsky.social) March 31, 2026 at 6:34 PM
[image or embed]
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez had a few things to say about the occasions in his prematch availibliity.
We have a lineup for the USMNT, and Mauricio Pochettino has pushed Pulisic further up the pitch in an effort to get him his first goal since 2025 in the XI today. It's something that he hinted at in prematch availibility.
"Maybe tomorrow [it would] help him to start because I think in 2026, I don't know if he's scored or not," the coach said. "Maybe we help [him] a little bit to go a little bit more close to the goal, maybe we give some possibility and maybe because it's a non-official game, we can do some tests also to play maybe with more midfielders and less offensive players … It is an idea after Saturday that is in my mind but it's not sure."
USMNT XI: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Auston Trusty, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Aidan Morris, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah
A change to the USMNT's shape, though, might be in order against Portugal, considering the team's other strengths and weaknesses. While the defensive showing against Belgium was the overarching takeaway against Belgium, U.S. star Christian Pulisic had his latest off day in a string of them. He has 10 goals for AC Milan this season, but has not scored once since Dec. 28, while his last international goal came in 2024. His rough patch was epitomized by a golden opportunity early in the second half against Belgium, somehow sending the ball over the bar. The attacker was visibly upset before Amadou Onana scored on the other end of the pitch moments later to give the visitors a 2-1 lead, the game permanently tilting in Belgium's favor from that point on.
Pochettino would like to see more of Cardoso, but in his absence, it could be a chance to see Weston McKennie in a different role while also rotating defensive midfielders. McKennie was used as a dual 10, facing Belgium, and was excellent, scoring a goal, but Pochettino appreciates his versatility, which could be on display facing Portugal if McKennie moves further back to accommodate Gio Reyna coming into the XI as the last chance saloon continues to be open for members of the squad.
Projected XI: Matt Freese, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun
The best way to move on from a loss is by playing more soccer, and that's just what the USMNT will do tonight as Portugal will bring a stern test to Atlanta. Pochettino has made it clear that he wants more intensity, and if the USMNT doesn't bring it, they'll be in line for another lopsided score as Portugal's midfield, led by Bruno Fernandes, will bring plenty of tests that they'll have to deal with. It's a great match to prepare the team but if they don't rise to the occasion, it'll be a long night.