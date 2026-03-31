USMNT vs. Portugal score: Live updates as USA play final game before World Cup squad selection

ATLANTA -- It's the last chance for members of the United States men's national team to make a final impression on Mauricio Pochettino in a USMNT shirt as they host Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday night. After losing 5-2 to Belgium during their first test of the international break, Pochettino has made it clear that he wants more intensity from his squad, and with another stern test in Portugal coming to town, there is a chance to show that they can bring that even if they won't have to face Cristiano Ronaldo who is missing this break due to injury.

Ronaldo may not be here in person, but his iconic number seven jersey can be seen around the city, so this is an atmosphere that could feel like a World Cup match as the nations meet for the first time since 2017, which was a 1-1 draw. The USMNT have gone unbeaten in their last four matches against Portugal, and if they can run that to five, players could take a massive step in booking their own tickets to the World Cup.

Miles Robinson and Johnny Cardoso will miss the match due to injuries, but Chris Richards' return to fitness will be a boon to a defense that struggled to contain Belgium in his absence. The goal is clear, as no one needs to be motivated with a chance at the World Cup on the line, which is why even if the result may not matter, this will be a competitive match but also a telling one.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

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