Saudi Arabia and the USMNT will clash in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on Thursday. Both teams won their first match the competition, with the Americans dominating Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 and Saudi Arabia narrowly defeating Haiti 1-0. Thursday's match will be the first meeting between these teams since a friendly match in 2022 that ended in a scoreless draw.

Kickoff from Q2 Stadium in Austin is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The United States are -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT odds, while Saudi Arabia are +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say. You can also get FIFA Club World Cup expert picks for Thursday here.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT on Thursday:

USMNT under 1.5 Team Total (-110)

First Half Draw (+115)

USMNT under 1.5 Team Total (-110)

The Americans may be coming off of a 5-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago, but that win came on the heels of a four-game stretch where they managed just two goals. Eimer adds that Saudi Arabia have only conceded two goals over their last six matches, and under 1.5 goals hit in three of those games.

USMNT to score under 1.5 total team goals is listed at -105 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

First Half Draw (+115)

Eimer is expecting "a very slow start to this match" given the low-scoring games both teams have recently been involved in. He is expecting goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi and the Saudi back end to "put on a defensive masterclass" since they are the underdogs against a USMNT side that is under a lot of pressure to turn the corner before co-hosting the World Cup next summer.

A first half draw is priced at +120 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and for new users taking advantage of the FanDuel promo code, good for $200 in Bonus Bets with a $5 winning wager.

Want more soccer picks for Thursday, June 19?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.