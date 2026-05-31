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USMNT vs. Senegal score: Live updates as World Cup preparations goes into high gear for USA soccer

Chris Richards is the only USMNT player who will not be available for the friendly after sustaining an ankle injury earlier this month

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. men's national team kick their World Cup preparation into high gear on Sunday against Senegal, which marks their penultimate match before the tournament begins in less than two weeks.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will have 25 members of his 26-player squad available to him on Sunday – defender Chris Richards did not make the trip from the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in the Atlanta suburbs while he recovers from an ankle injury he sustained earlier this month while playing with his club team, Crystal Palace. While Pochettino and company sweat that injury, the coach did not hesitate to admit that any other fitness issues could dampen the mood just 12 days before their World Cup opener on June 12 against Paraguay.

"What I want to see Sunday [is] that we are moving 25 players, plus the staff and everything, and be safe and come back here safe on Sunday after the game," he said on Saturday. "To go, to compete, to play, come back and continue our preparation. That is really, really important. It's not about to take risks or to do things that sometimes can put in risk. That is why we are going to be 25 there and maybe we are going to manage the game time for some players that maybe played too much or maybe they need to rest a little bit. Zero risk? Impossible but if it's possible to arrive to zero, we will do, and the objective is to compete, just compete well and don't take a risk and of course, being safe here Sunday night to train Monday and keep preparing [for] the first game against Paraguay."

The experimentation-prone Pochettino may roll out another trial run for different players and tactical concepts, some of it forced by Richards' injury. Richards is the only presumed starter at center back on a roster stacked with them, leaving a handful of players with an opportunity to impress as the World Cup nears.

How to watch USMNT vs. Senegal, odds

  • Date: Sunday, May 31 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, N.C.
  • TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max
  • Odds: USMNT +150; Draw +230; Senegal +180
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Christian Pulisic's goalscoring drought

Christian Pulisic arrives to the USMNT's pre-World Cup training camp after going goalless in 22 games, his last goal coming on Dec. 28 in a game for AC Milan. He has the backing of head coach Mauricio Pochettino, though, who believes Pulisic will score at the World Cup and the player himself is doing what he can to stay measured during this stretch.

  • Pulisic: "I don't try to place blame or figure out problems, to be honest. There are moments where I could have been a lot better and it was a difficult time for our team, it was a difficult time for me and that's what it comes down to. I haven't changed the way I train, the way I prepare, the way I continue to move forward and try to improve every day. I'm still doing that every day and that's why I keep my head high. Obviously I'm disappointed but now I have to look forward at what's in front of me, because I've got great opportunities."
 
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Is it time to worry about Chris Richards?

Chris Richards is the only member of the World Cup squad who did not make the trip to Charlotte today, the ankle injury he sustained two weeks ago still nagging him. He missed both of Crystal Palace's games since the injury -- including Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final, going as an unused substitute in the victory. He made his way from Leipzig, Germany to Atlanta, arriving at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center on Friday morning but has not trained with the main group since.

It's unclear when exactly he'll return to to the pitch -- and if in time for the World Cup. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said it's too early to know.

  • Pochettino: "I was asking from yesterday, when [he] arrived, to Jesus [Perez, assistant coach] 100 times. 'What do you think? What do you think? Which information [do] we have?' Wait, wait, wait, wait. The answer was, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait.' It's too early. We need to see. The next few days are going to be key to see the possibility, to see if he's ready or not [for] the World Cup."
 
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Hello and welcome!

World Cup preparations are in full swing for all 48 participating teams and the tournament co-hosts are no different. The U.S. men's national team open their pre-World Cup slate on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., where the first of two very talented friendly foes awaits them -- Senegal. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is always prone to surprise with his team selections, fully committed to an act of trial and error before the World Cup begins, but today's game feels a bit more unpredictable than usual. His stated objective for Sunday's game was for the 25 fit players on his roster to stay fit in the hopes that their pre-tournament camp is as seamless as possible. It will undoubtedly impact team selection, especially as he manages different fitness levels between players who completed European seasons and those in the midst of MLS campaigns.

Stick around for live updates from Bank of America Stadium in the build-up and once the game begins.
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