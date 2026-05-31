USMNT vs. Senegal score: Live updates as World Cup preparations goes into high gear for USA soccer

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. men's national team kick their World Cup preparation into high gear on Sunday against Senegal, which marks their penultimate match before the tournament begins in less than two weeks.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will have 25 members of his 26-player squad available to him on Sunday – defender Chris Richards did not make the trip from the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in the Atlanta suburbs while he recovers from an ankle injury he sustained earlier this month while playing with his club team, Crystal Palace. While Pochettino and company sweat that injury, the coach did not hesitate to admit that any other fitness issues could dampen the mood just 12 days before their World Cup opener on June 12 against Paraguay.

"What I want to see Sunday [is] that we are moving 25 players, plus the staff and everything, and be safe and come back here safe on Sunday after the game," he said on Saturday. "To go, to compete, to play, come back and continue our preparation. That is really, really important. It's not about to take risks or to do things that sometimes can put in risk. That is why we are going to be 25 there and maybe we are going to manage the game time for some players that maybe played too much or maybe they need to rest a little bit. Zero risk? Impossible but if it's possible to arrive to zero, we will do, and the objective is to compete, just compete well and don't take a risk and of course, being safe here Sunday night to train Monday and keep preparing [for] the first game against Paraguay."

The experimentation-prone Pochettino may roll out another trial run for different players and tactical concepts, some of it forced by Richards' injury. Richards is the only presumed starter at center back on a roster stacked with them, leaving a handful of players with an opportunity to impress as the World Cup nears.

How to watch USMNT vs. Senegal, odds

Date : Sunday, May 31 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 31 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, N.C.

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, N.C. TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max

TNT | HBO Max Odds: USMNT +150; Draw +230; Senegal +180