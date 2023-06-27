The United States Men's National Team resumes group play in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Wednesday when it hosts St. Kitts and Nevis at CityPark in St. Louis. The Americans kicked off Group A play on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica. Meanwhile St. Kitts and Nevis lost their first group match to Trinidad and Tobago, 3-0. Wednesday's match will be the first meeting between the two sides.

USMNT vs. St. Kitts and Nevis spread: USMNT -4.5 (-105), St. Kitts and Nevis +4.5 (-125)

USMNT vs. St. Kitts and Nevis over/under: 5.5 goals

USMNT vs. St. Kitts and Nevis money line: USMNT -8000, St. Kitts and Nevis +4000, Draw +1200

USA: Goalkeeper Sean Johnson is tied for third in the MLS in clean sheets (six)

is tied for third in the MLS in clean sheets (six) SKN: Defender Gerald Williams leads team in appearances (80)

USMNT vs. St. Kitts and Nevis preview

The Americans enter Wednesday's match looking for a result better than the one they got on Saturday when they drew with Jamaica. In that match, they conceded a first half goal on a set piece. After the Reggae Boyz were awarded with a penalty kick, the USMNT looked certain to go down 0-2, but goalkeeper Matt Turner saved the penalty, and Jamaica's Leon Bailey missed a wide-open net on the rebound attempt.

The Americans struggled generating opportunities for much of the match. But second half substitutions made by interim manager B.J. Callaghan, including Cade Cowell, Djordje Mihailovic and Brandon Vazquez, helped spark the attack. The USMNT salvaged a 1-1 draw behind Vazquez's equalizer in the 88th minute.

Unlike the Americans' Nations League roster that won the title a couple weeks ago, the Gold Cup roster does not have any of the country's top Europe-based players. Christian Pulisic, Falorin Balogun, Timothy Weah, Gio Reyna and Sergiño Dest all were part of the Nations League team and were not included on the roster for the Gold Cup. Of the 23 players on the roster, 16 play in Major League Soccer.

The USMNT will face a St. Kitts and Nevis side that is playing in its first Concacaf tournament of any kind. Ranked No. 139 in the world, the Sugar Boyz have nine domestic-based players and nine others who compete in the second through seventh tiers of football in England and Wales. This year they have two wins, two draws and one loss in five matches, all against Caribbean competition. See which team to pick here.

