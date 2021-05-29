The U.S. Men's National Team will have one final warmup game ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Final Four when they square off against faces No. 13-ranked Switzerland for the ninth time in team history at Kybunparkin St. Gallen. The USMNT holds a 1-3-4 all-time record against the Swiss in a series that dates back to a 2-0 friendly loss on Sept. 6, 1978 in Lucerne.

Here's how you can watch the upcoming match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 30

: Sunday, May 30 Time : 2:15 p.m. ET

: 2:15 p.m. ET Location : Kybunpark -- St. Gallen, Switzerland

: Kybunpark -- St. Gallen, Switzerland Watch: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Switzerland -143, Draw +270, USA +400

Storylines

USMNT: Head coach Gregg Berhalter and the team have an active summer ahead of them, and the coaching staff have put together an international schedule of games that replicates qualifying tempo. This is the first of four matches over the next month, mimicking eventual World Cup qualifying. Right back DeAndre Yedlin made his return to USMNT training camps for the first time since November 2019, though Sergino Dest could see time at the position over the long time veteran as eyes are on the young core of USMNT ahead of a big summer

Switzerland: Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petković has been on the job since the 2014 FIFA World Cup. During his time, the team has qualified and advanced to the knockout stage of both Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and led the team back to this summer's European Championships. Petković called in a 29-player squad for the friendlies, and will have to cut down the roster to 26 by June 1, so look for some younger Swiss players to get some minutes during these matches for further evaluation.

Prediction

USMNT get good looks in the final third but struggle with Switzerland's organized defense. Pick: Switzerland 1, USMNT 1