After falling to Turkiye, it's a chance for the United States men's national team to show what they've learned from that match as they face another top UEFA side in Switzerland. Ranked 20th among men's teams, Switzerland have been a consistent performer, making it to the knockout stages of European Championships and World Cups. While Switzerland haven't won a major tournament, this is a team that is where the United States wants to be.

After losing three consecutive matches for the first time since 2015, pressure is building for Mauricio Pochettino and the squad and with Tyler Adams unavailable for this match, it will be quite a test as the squad prepares for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup. Four players got their first USMNT caps while facing Turkiye, and a few more could debut in this match as Pochettino expands the player pool.

This team has historically struggled when Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, and Christian Pulisic have been unavailable, and a match like this one will give them a chance to buck that trend. As the squad gets more time under Pochettino, they'll need to be more cohesive as a unit, but only three starters from the 2022 World Cup knockout loss to the Netherlands may start this match. It's tough to build a rapport with teammates when there are so many roster changes happening.

Playing together at youth levels or clubs only goes so far when Pochettino hasn't had a consistent group to choose from since taking over. Guaranteed to play five matches during this international break, he'll have that chance even if it's with a different group of players than expected. Failing to get results with that consistency only a year out from the World Cup will only increase panic, but there's still time to turn things around.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch USMNT vs. Switzerland, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 10 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 10 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : GEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee

: GEODIS Park -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: TNT | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

TNT | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: USMNT +200; Draw +220; Switzerland +130

USMNT Predicted lineups

USMNT starters: Matt Turner, Max Arfsten, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Luca De La Torre, Jack McGlynn, Johnny Cardoso, Diego Luna, Patrick Agyemang, Malik Tillman

Player to watch

Malik Tillman, USMNT: Pochettino was thrilled with Tillman's performance against Turkiye. While his assist to Jack McGlynn was more due to McGlynn's brilliance, the PSV man had his moments. Without Gio Reyna in the squad, it's down to Tillman and Diego Luna to bring the creativity to the squad. A supremely talented recruit for the USMNT, Tillman is a player whose league performances haven't translated to the national team. WIth this camp under Pochettino, one of the goals has to be figuring out connecting those things as it will raise the ceiling of the entire squad. He doesn't always have to score or assist, but keeping defenses honest by creating chances will be critical.

Storyline to watch

Progress is needed: At the end of the day, these games are just friendlies and won't be a major indicator of if the USMNT will have success at the Gold Cup. Even Mexico lost to this Swiss squad but they're expected to be one of the final teams in the running for a Gold Cup title. The issue is the USMNT has to be competitive in this match. At times, that wasn't the case,e facing Turkiye and only losing by one goal makes the match seem closer than it was. Switzerland brings a different style to the table, and it will be tough for the USMNT to create attacking chances but that's what makes this a good test.

Prediction

Switzerland will go ahead early, creating a lead that they won't relinquish. The USMNT won't give up much as they did improve in possession facing Turkiye but they won't be able to create enough to keep going as they drop their fourth straight match and look to reset in the Gold Cup. Pick: USMNT 1, Switzerland 2

