The road to Copa America and a chance for a third consecutive Nations League title are on the line as the United States men's national team kicks off a two-legged tie with Trinidad and Tobago with an injury-riddled squad. Without Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah, coach Gregg Berhalter has to get creative for how to get past Trinidad but it's still a side that the USMNT should defeat.

With young players like Paxten Aaronson and Kevin Paredes in the squad, there will also be a chance for stock to improve ahead of the Olympics in Paris in 2024 which will run at a similar time to the Copa America.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Nov. 16 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 16 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas

: Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas TV: TNT | Stream: Max

TNT | Max Odds: USMNT -5000; Draw +1000; Trinidad & Tobago +2500

Can the brothers make the team tick?

With Brenden and Paxten Aaronson in the squad, they could become the eighth set of brothers to play in the same match for the USMNT. Both are plying their trade in Germany but with their teams heading in separate directions. Brenden's Union Berlin are in the midst of a coaching change as Marco Grote will become the interim coach assisted by Marie-Loise Eta giving him a chance to impress while on international duty before coming back.

Who replaces Tyler Adams?

While Yunus Musah will be the likely starter in midfield as the USMNT will be able to push the pace against Trinidad & Tobago but it's another chance for Lennard Maloney who didn't get much of a run out in his first appearance. Able to secure his first cap in a competitive competition, the Heidenheim midfielder brings more of a defensive presence that could help break up play in the away leg of play.

Prediction

With Folarin Balogun on their side, the USMNT will have no issues scoring for fun in this home fixture so they'll just need to avoid conceding too many goals on Monday. Pick: USMNT 5, Trinidad 0