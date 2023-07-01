Yet again, it all comes down to Trinidad who can determine the United States' fate in Group A. The USMNT already know not to take a victory over the Soca Warriors as a formality, or at least they should, after doing that cost them a trip to the 2018 World Cup, they'll need to leave no doubt although Trinidad weren't even expected to be in the group when Gold Cup play began.

B.J. Callaghan's planning was thrown off when Nicaragua were banned from the tournament due to fielding an ineligible player which saw them replaced by Trinidad. That caused the United States to face not one but two unknown teams in Group A as Saint Kitts and Nevis qualified through the play-in round.

After drawing against Jamaica in their opening match, the USMNT rebounded well but need to finish the job to win the group. The final day's kickoffs will be simultaneous and if both teams win, the first tiebreaker will be goal difference with the second being goals scored. Currently, the United States has the advantage in both departments but with Jamaica facing a Saint Kitts and Nevis side that the USMNT just scored six against, that advantage could dwindle quickly.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, July 2 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 2 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FOX | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: United States -1100; Draw +700; Trinidad and Tobago +2600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

United States: With each game, Jalen Neal's performances for the national team in defense have improved. Expected to get the start for a second consecutive game, his calmness in possession has been welcome in the build up as the USMNT push the pace to search for goals. Jordan Morris could still miss this match but with the depth available to him, Callaghan can continue to rotate to keep the squad fresh.

With Jesus Ferreria starting the first two matches of the group stage, this could be a chance for Brandon Vazquez to get the nod at striker but Ferreira is also coming off a hat trick so Callaghan could ride the hot hand. In midfield, Djordje Mihailovic will be the player to watch after registering four goal contributions versus Saint Kitts and Nevis. Mihailovic's growth since joining AZ Alkmaar is showing and he could be one of the keys for the USMNT to win the tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago: A team that has been on a good run as of late, Trinidad can score plenty of goals if givent he chance. Prior to playing Jamaica, the Soca Warriors had outscored their opposition 11-2 during a seven match undefeated run this year. With plenty of attacking talent, this is another team that the USMNT needs to be careful against on the break.

Prediction

A driven United States side will run up the score yet again to ensure that they capture the Group A title and hopefully avoid meeting Mexico until the tournament final. Pick: United States 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0