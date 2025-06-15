The memories may have mostly faded from the United States men's national team missing the 2018 World Cup at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago, but kicking off the Gold Cup by facing them, the opportunity for a spiral into darkness is there. The USMNT have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions and couldn't be entering the Gold Cup on a worse run of form, while also being expected to win the entire tournament.

Hindered by Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna all being at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, along with Christian Pulisic opting to use the summer to rest, Mauricio Pochettino is using an inexperienced lineup. Tyler Adams may also not feature in the match after injuring his foot, but he did work on the side in the lead up to the match. If he can't start, his calmness and defensive abilities will be missed in the center of the park as the USMNT need a bounce-back performance.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago, odds

Date : Sunday, June 15 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 15 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : PayPal Park -- San Jose, California

: PayPal Park -- San Jose, California TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FOX | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: USMNT -900; Draw +650; Trinidad & Tobago +2200

Last meeting

The United States have had success facing Trinidad and Tobago, but they did fall in an away match in 2023. Squaring off in the Nations League, the USMNT took care of things in the home leg, winning 3-0, but when the tie went to Trinidad, Sergino Dest was sent off in the first half, leading to a USMNT loss. These kinds of moments, losing their heads, seem to happen more against Trinidad and Tobago than facing other teams. It's quite a concern coming into this match when the USMNT aren't in good form, but it will also make for a good test.

What the coaches are saying

During his pre-match media availability, Pochettino was asked about Pulisic, with the player having said that he didn't understand why he couldn't join the USMNT for the friendlies while not taking part in the Gold Cup. His response was succinct.

"Players [do] not need to understand or not understand," Pochettino said. "Players need to listen and to stick with our plan. They cannot dictate the plan. Because if not, OK, we invert - we swap the position, no? That is obvious ... The most important thing is that we explain why we decided not to include [Pulisic] in the two friendly games. And then if you have some problems, no, that is not my problem to understand."

Pochettino has always been a manager who does things his own way, which is a departure from how Gregg Berhalter managed the squad. It's something that the team needs to get used to, as it could lead to players being left out of the World Cup squad if they aren't 100 percent all in.

USMNT Predicted lineup

USMNT: Matt Turner, Max Arfsten, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Luca De La Torre, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Malik Tillman, Patrick Agyemang, Brenden Aaronson

Player to watch

Patrick Agyemang, USMNT: One of the only members of the USMNT to score multiple goals in 2024, this match is a critical one for the Charlotte FC man. The race to be the starting No. 9 at the 2026 World Cup is wide open, and if Agyemang can break the USMNT out of their slump by scoring, it would go a long way to securing his own place in that squad. The Gold Cup is an important proving ground for the World Cup, and players like Agyemang and Jack McGlynn will look to use it to push forward.

Storyline to watch

It's time to break the losing streak: With the lights turning on for a knockout tournament, the goal is clear. The USMNT may not have their regular stars, but that doesn't mean that they don't have talent. Pochettino has stated that the squad isn't focusing on the players who aren't here, and now is the time to show that. Getting out to an early lead will be important to show that the USMNT are putting the losing streak behind them

Prediction

It won't be a pretty match, but when the United States face Trinidad and Tobago at home, they usually take care of business. Behind a balanced attack that will keep the pressure on, that will continue to be the case as the USMNT kick off the Gold Cup on the right foot before matches begin to get harder down the line. Pick: USMNT 3, Trinidad & Tobago 0

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.