The U.S. men's national team is set to square off against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The USMNT will take on their CONCACAF rivals in their first match of 2021, and hold an all-time 19-3-4 record against Trinidad and Tobago. The U.S. have never lost to the island nation on U.S. soil. Head Coach Gregg Berhalter called 12 USMNT players and Under-23 USMNT head coach Jason Kreis called 26 players to train alongside each other in preparation for the international friendly and the U-23 CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying championship in March.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Jan. 31

: Sunday, Jan. 31 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: FS1, UniMas, TUDN

FS1, UniMas, TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USMNT: The team has been in camp together since Jan. 9 and Berhalter's game day roster is reflective of the group's time together with a mix of experience and prospects. The group will want to set the tone immediately and dominate the midfield against a largely inexperienced Trinidad & Tobago who has not seen international competitive action in over a year. Sebastian Lletget has seen time in Berhalter's lineups the last few matches and could be tasked with a start in the middle, while Jozy Altidore and Paul Arriola will likely be active in the attack for the U.S. in the front line. An early goal would immediately set the tone for the team moving forward in the match.

Trinidad & Tobago: The team hasn't taken the field for international action in 14 months, with their last result last coming as a loss to Honduras 4-0 in November 2019 during CONCACAF Nations League action. They will likely try to match the U.S. tempo and play a largely physical game while conceding possession in order to counter. It could work for a breakthrough on goal, but the Soca Warriors will need more than one goal and could be hard pressed to get it in a midfield where they will be outmatched.

Prediction

Both will likely have some rust to kick off in this match, expect the second half to have some goals. Pick: USMNT 3, Trinidad & Tobago 1.