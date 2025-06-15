A shorthanded USMNT will open 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament action against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday. Captain Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Giovanni Reyna, Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun, Timothy Weah and Ricardo Pepi have all chosen to miss the event, and the United States enters on a four-match losing streak. Trinidad & Tobago, meanwhile, have won three of their last five matches.

Kickoff from PayPal Park in San Jose is set for 6 p.m. ET. The USMNT are -700 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago odds, while the visitors are +1600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +800, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago (odds subject to change):

USA to cover -2.25 goal spread (-115)

USA to score over 2.5 goals (-138)



Brian White to score (-120)

The expert notes that Trinidad & Tobago have conceded 11 goals in their last four games. The USMNT has also fared well against Trinidad & Tobago, winning four of the last five meetings. The USA have posted back-to-back 6-0 wins in the last two CONCACAF Gold Cup meetings. The USA, along with Mexico, are the two favorites to win the tournament.

The USA to cover a - 2.25 goal spread is listed at -220 at FanDuel Sportsbook

The United States has scored no fewer than three goals in four of the past five meetings with Trinidad & Tobago, including a 3-0 win in their Nov. 16, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League meeting. The USMNT posted a 7-0 win in a 2021 international friendly. This prop is listed at -150 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Brian White will be making his seventh appearance with the United States men's national team since making his debut in January 2024. He registered his first international goal in a 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica earlier this year. As a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps, he has scored 71 goals in 167 appearances since 2021, including 16 goals in 22 games this year. This prop is listed at -135 at DraftKings Sportsbook

