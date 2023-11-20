The United States Men's National Team won't let up Monday when they visit Trinidad & Tobago for the second leg of their 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchup. The USMNT have won both editions of the Concacaf Nations League, and they dominated the first leg on their way to a 3-0 victory against the Soca Warriors. All three goals came in the final 10 minutes, but that aggregate lead puts the Americans in a great position to reach the semifinals.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The United States are -1000 favorites (risk $1,000 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago odds, while the Soca Warriors are +1700 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +700 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 76-40-5 for a profit of more than $4,200 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 218-195-10 (+35.33) on soccer picks over that span.

Here are the betting lines and trends for USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago:

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago spread: USA -2.5 (-105)

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago over/under: 3.5 goals

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago money line: Trinidad & Tobago +1700, USA -1000, Draw +700

T&T: Have scored 22 goals in 13 overall matches in 2023.

USA: Have scored 46 goals in 17 games this calendar year.

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans are 8-1-1 in the past 10 meetings with Trinidad & Tobago, and the USMNT have outscored them 22-0 in winning the past four meetings. They held the ball for 76% of Thursday's match and had a 26-1 advantage in shots. Team USA put eight attempts on target and didn't allow one. The Americans also had 10 corner kicks to zero for Trinidad and Tobago. Ricardo Pepi opened the scoring in the 83rd minute with his seventh international goal this calendar year. It was Pepi's fifth goal in 2023 when coming off the bench, and the 20-year-old has 10 goals in 21 matches with the USMNT.

Antonee Robinson scored on a long-range shot, and Gio Reyna closed the scoring in the 89th minute. The USMNT are dealing with a lot of injuries in the attack, but the veteran defense featuring Robinson, Tim Ream and Sergino Dest is still intact. Goalkeeper Matt Turner also will continue to lead from the net. He has 18 clean sheets and an 86.7 save percentage in 30 starts.

Why you should back Trinidad & Tobago

The last time these teams met in Trinidad & Tobago, the Soca Warriors dashed the USMNT's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with a 2-1 victory. The hosts also were able to keep the Americans at bay for 80-plus minutes on Thursday, despite being down a man following a red card in the 37th minute. The Americans even struggled to create real chances when two Soca Warriors players were injured in the second half, briefly giving the USMNT 11 men against eight for T&T.

The Soca Warriors will go for goals, and the Americans don't have their typical firepower to counter. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah and Tyler Adams are all out with injuries. Reon Moore and Nathaniel James paced the Soca Warriors in the group stage with two goals apiece. Trinidad & Tobago's 10 goals tied Jamaica for most in the four games. James, 19, earned his first cap in the group opener, Moore has six goals in 22 international games, and Miami FC's Ryan Telfer has eight in 24.

