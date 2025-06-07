After disappointment in the Concacaf Nations League, the United States men's national team is back in action with a friendly against Turkiye as a tune up for the Gold Cup, which kicks off in just over a week. It's a strange international break with the Club World Cup and rest for players thinning out Maucicio Pochettino's squad which will be without regulars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun for this match.

Turkiye will be one of the better teams that the USMNT has faced, ranking 27th in the FIFA men's rankings, so with a squad that's mostly from Major League Soccer, this will be a true test of Pochettino's tactics.

USMNT transfers we want to see happen: Playing time is key for Gio Reyna, Matt Turner, Yunus Musah and more Chuck Booth

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch USMNT vs. Turkiye, odds

Date : Saturday, June 7 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 7 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: TNT | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

TNT | Fubo (try for free) Odds: USMNT +165; Draw +220; Türkiye +145

Last meeting

These teams haven't met since 2014 when the United States defeated Turkiye in a tune up match for the World Cup in Brazil. That was a World Cup where the United States did make it to the knockout stage before falling to Belgium in extra time. Despite that game being 11 years ago, Hakan Calhanoglu did come off the bench in that match for Turkiye and will be expected to start this match, playing a critical role in their midfield.

Call it What You Want: A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. Catch the show YouTube live every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.





What the coaches are saying

With such an inexperienced roster on the international stage, Pochettino has been asked if the squad at his disposal is good enough to win these games before heading to the Gold Cup but he quickly dismissed that notion.

"I think we need to respect the players that are here. We need to respect every single player and see if we are good enough," Pochettino said. "I will let you know after. We weren't good enough to win the Nations League. We were not good enough, if we go back to the World Cup, we were not good enough to win the World Cup in 2022. I think we cannot judge or analyze in this way. I think we need to wait, and then if we win, so happy. If we don't win, you can criticize."

While he's not wrong about how the USMNT has performed, this will be an important time for him to get the team to a stage where they are good enough to win these matches. Since taking over in September of 2024, this will be the longest camp that Pochettino has spent with the squad, which will give him a chance to make tactical breakthroughs. If they're still not good enough to win these games after spending that much time with the Argentine, that's when alarm bells will begin to ring about what this team's ceiling is.

USMNT balance inexperience with building chemistry as Gold Cup prep begins with Turkiye friendly Pardeep Cattry

How does the midfield shake out?

With camp newcomers in Sebastian Berhalter and Quinn Sullivan, Pochettino will have new options in midfield. Sullivan has represented the USMNT at youth levels, but has mostly played as a winger while he has taken up central positions for his club. Alongside Jack McGlynn, Luca De La Torre, Malik Tillman, Diego Luna, and Tyler Adams, there are quite a few directions that Pochettino can go in for this friendly, and that choice could have major implications on an eventual World Cup squad.

Predicted lineups

USMNT: Matt Turner, John Tolkin, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Nathan Harriel, Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, Diego Luna, Malik Tillman, Patrick Agyemang, Haji Wright

Türkiye: Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Caglar Soyuncu, Mustafa Eskihellac, Salih Ozcan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Tilmaz, Kerem Akturkoglu

Player to watch

John Tolkin, Holstein Kiel: While this is Tolkin's first USMNT camp since being relegated from the Bundesliga, he did put in some good performances for Holstein Kiel after joining in January. Without Antonee Robinson, he could get a chance to be the starting left back for the USMNT, a position that has no true backup. When depth will be needed at multiple positions if the USMNT wants to succeed at the World Cup in 20206, figuring out Robinson's backup will be critical.

Storyline to watch

Which USMNT shows up? If the same USMNT from the Concacaf Nations League comes into this match, it will be quite a disappointment as their performance facing Panama and Canada won't be good enough to win this match facing off against Turkiye. With the World Cup looming, that can't happen as questions will also be asked about whether Pochettino is the right man for the job. They may not have to win the game in this friendly, but an improved performance is certainly needed.

Prediction

In a tense game with pressing on display, these two teams will end up playing to a draw. It will at least be an eventful one with Arda Guler scoring before Brian White comes off the bench to rescue a result for the USMNT in a match that, while it won't be pretty, will build confidence for this squad. Pick: USMNT 1, Turkiye 1

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.