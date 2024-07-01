With the United States Men's National Team's hopes on life support, the Americans are in need of a much-needed win against Uruguay in a Copa America 2024 Group C match on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. The U.S. dropped a 2-1 decision to Panama on Thursday and must win and then rely on goal differential to advance to the quarterfinals. Uruguay has dominated the group so far, posting a 5-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday after having defeated Panama 3-1 in the opener. This will be the first meeting between the sides since playing to a scoreless draw in June 2022. Forward Timothy Weah will miss the matchup after receiving a red card in the loss to Panama.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. The Americans are listed as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) in the latest USMNT vs. Uruguay odds, with Uruguay the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Uruguay picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down USMNT vs. Uruguay from every angle and identified his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Uruguay vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Uruguay money line: USA +155, Draw +220, Uruguay +190

USMNT: Since January, the U.S. and their opponents have each scored 10 goals in seven matches with the USMNT posting a 3-3-1 record

URU: Uruguay have gone 3-1-1 since March, outscoring their opponents 14-4

USMNT vs. Uruguay picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans could be dangerous as they will be in full-on desperation mode. Only a victory will suffice. Helping lead the way will be forward Christian Pulisic, the team captain. In the tournament opener, he scored in the third minute and followed that up with an assist in the 44th as the U.S. cruised to a 2-0 win over Bolivia. As a member of the USMNT, he has recorded 30 goals in 70 appearances since 2016.

Forward Folarin Balogun has two goals in the tournament, including the only goal for the United States in the loss to Panama. Since joining the national team in 2023, he already has five goals in 14 appearances. He plays professionally for Monaco in Ligue 1 in France. This past season, he had seven goals in 29 league matches. Since turning pro in 2020, he has 38 career goals in 107 matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Uruguay

Because the Americans would have to win by five or more goals to catch up in goal differential, Uruguay may choose to sit some of their top players like forward Darwin Nunez, who has scored in each of the first two matches of the tournament. Among those who may see more action is midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who came off the bench to score a goal against Bolivia. In that match, he registered the goal in the 89th minute The 27-year-old has been a member of the national team since 2017, scoring two goals in 61 appearances.

Veteran forward Luis Suarez may also see more action after entering as a substitute against Bolivia. The 37-year-old has been a mainstay on the national team since 2007. In 139 appearances for Uruguay, he has scored 68 goals. He plays in Major League Soccer in the United States and is a member of Inter Miami. In 16 league matches so far in 2024, he has 12 goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make USMNT vs. Uruguay picks

Eimer has broken down Uruguay vs. USMNT from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets while also offering a full breakdown of this match. He's only sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. Uruguay on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Uruguay vs. USMNT have all the value, all from the soccer expert who profited $2,593 for $100 bettors in 2023, and find out.